The Washington Redskins and Ticketmaster Extend Official Partnership In A New Multi-Year Deal

Under the agreement, the Redskins will provide digital ticketing to their fans starting in the 2018 season. Redskins fans will now be able to conveniently access tickets on their mobile device, download them to a digital wallet, receive personalized event information, and enjoy a streamlined venue entry and concessions experience. When fans arrive at the stadium, they will be able to use their mobile device to enter the venue using simple tap-and-go technology.

Ticketmaster and the Washington Redskins began their original partnership in 1997.

"We have an enormous amount of confidence in Ticketmaster's venue and consumer-facing products," said Jake Bye, Senior Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing for the Redskins. "We're always looking to improve the fan experience and we're excited to see this partnership bring updated ticketing technology to Redskins fans."

"The Redskins have always put their fans first, and this extended partnership will allow them to continue to do just that," said Greg Economou, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Sports for Ticketmaster, North America. "By moving to digital ticketing, Redskins fans will see a streamlined entry process and a more personalized experience. All in all, this extension will make for a better game day experience for fans, and we're proud to do our part in creating a memorable time."

In 2017, Ticketmaster and the National Football League extended their partnership, paving the way for the first league-wide fully digital ticketing system in sports. Ticketmaster will power the NFL's official ticketing marketplace for primary and resale tickets, provide season ticket holders the exclusive ability to resell tickets directly through season ticket account manager, and deliver real-time insights and analytics to teams to better serve their fans.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS: Headquartered at Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Virginia, and owned by Daniel Snyder, the historic Washington Redskins Football Club has won five World Championship titles including the 1937 and 1942 National Football League Championship games, as well as Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI. Founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves in Massachusetts, the team changed its name to the Redskins in 1933 and relocated to Washington, D.C., in 1937. Since then, the team has become one of the most recognizable professional sports franchises in history, featuring multiple Hall of Fame coaches, 19 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (with 11 others who also were Redskins) and becoming the first team in the NFL with an official marching band and fight song, "Hail to the Redskins." The Redskins have been owned by Dan Snyder since 1999, and beginning in 1997, began playing their home games at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

ABOUT TICKETMASTER: Ticketmaster is the global market leader in live event ticketing that drives 500 million ticket transactions per year. Through exclusive partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports leagues, and arts and theater tours, Ticketmaster delivers unparalleled access to the most iconic live events to millions of fans worldwide.

