The Watches of Switzerland Group Launches Virtual Boutique in the UK with Vee24 to Boost High-End Customer Sales and Service

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vee24 , the leader in intelligent, conversational, multi-experience solutions, announced today that the Watches of Switzerland Group, a leading luxury watch specialist, is using the Vee24 platform to create a Virtual Boutique for customers seeking expert guidance and timepiece inspiration while shopping for luxury watch brands. The Watches of Switzerland Group is known for its attentive, personalized, in-store experience. Following a surge in online sales since May 2020, the Watches of Switzerland Group has raised the bar in how it serves customers who visit its online store. The company turned to Vee24's high-definition video chat solution to provide qualified customers with knowledgeable, personalized service online. The Watches of Switzerland chose to expand its existing relationship with Vee24 because of the five-year partnership delivering the highest standard of service and online customer experience.

"We are thrilled to be supporting the Watches of Switzerland Group in their strategic initiative to elevate the online customer journey. Vee24's multi-experience platform is uniquely suited to deliver the luxury experience required for a high-end Virtual Boutique," said Priya Iyer, CEO of Vee24. "These are challenging times for retailers who rely on in-person engagement to deliver service and capture consumer loyalty. The Watches of Switzerland Group has achieved impressive success in expanding their digital sales and services capabilities and replicating the in-store experience online."

The Watches of Switzerland Group has launched a Virtual Boutique for its UK customers using the Vee24 platform, including VeeScheduler and VeeStudio with video chat and co-browsing. Customer service representatives handle pre-sales inquiries and transfer qualified customers to highly-trained, watch experts who talk face-to-face via video chat with the customer. The Virtual Boutique is open seven days a week and customers in need of services can be immediately connected to an available expert or schedule a session at a time that is convenient.

"Personal service, expert advice, and inspiring timepieces are the hallmark of our brand. As consumer needs shift, we are committed to bringing that brand promise to our online customers," said Ian Warwick, Director of E-Commerce, the Watches of Switzerland Group. "Vee24's proven platform and experienced Client Success team have enabled us to move quickly to expand our online experience and deliver our Virtual Boutique. The professionalism, enthusiasm, and hard work of the Vee24 team, in such a short time frame too, never ceases to amaze me."

Vee24 began working with the Watches of Switzerland Group in 2015, with our multi-experience solutions including live video, voice and text chat with multi and mobile cameras, co-browsing and screen sharing. Since that time, Vee24 has expanded to provide a concierge team for the Watches of Switzerland Group in its Center of Excellence. This full-service team provides training and best practices to use Vee24 tools to serve online customers for the luxury watch retailer. The team is working in coordination with the watch experts in the new Virtual Boutique, qualifying customers, and handing them off for immediate consultation or scheduling a future appointment.

The Watches of Switzerland Group chose Vee24 for their enterprise-grade, highly reliable, and scalable platform, comprehensive service, and ability to flawlessly provide immersive, live experiences virtually. Vee24's platform provides multichannel, online experiences that can expand as the needs of our customers grow.

About the Watches of Switzerland Group

The Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK's largest luxury watch retailer, operating in both the UK and US, comprising four prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK) and Mayors (US), with complementary jewellery offering.

The Watches of Switzerland Group has 138 core stores across the UK and US and has a leading presence in Heathrow Airport with representation in Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5 as well as five transactional websites.

The Watches of Switzerland Group is proud to be the UK's largest retailer for Rolex, Cartier, OMEGA, TAG Heuer and Breitling watches.

Mappin & Webb holds Royal warrants as goldsmiths, silversmiths and jeweller to Her Majesty The Queen and silversmiths to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. The Mappin & Webb master jeweller has been Crown Jeweller, custodian of the Crown Jewels of Her Majesty The Queen since 2012.

About Vee24

Vee24 is the world leader in live engagement solutions and brings a unique blend of technical know-how, customer insight, and best practices to deliver the next chapter in customer engagement. Vee24 is headquartered in Boston, MA with European headquarters in Macclesfield, England. Vee24 supports many top industry brands in the financial services, retail, automotive and healthcare sectors.

