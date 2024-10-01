THE WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP TO HOST PUBLIC EXHIBITION OF THE 2024 GPHG NOMINEES

The leading retailer will display the GPHG 2024 category nominees at their SoHo Flagship from October 18th through October 21st

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Watches of Switzerland Group (The Group) announces their exclusive North American partnership with the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG). Following the first-of-its kind exhibition of the 2022 GPHG winners, the Watches of Switzerland Group further extends its partnership into 2024.

Founded in 2001, the GPHG is overseen by the Canton and City of Geneva and was created with the purpose of highlighting and awarding the most remarkable contemporary horological creations and promoting the art of watchmaking worldwide. Affectionately referred to as the "Oscars" of the watch industry, GPHG will honor this year's nominees with a world-wide exhibition that will make stops in New York City, Hong Kong, Ho Chi Minh City, Geneva and Bucharest. In partnership with the Watches of Switzerland Group, the 2024 GPHG nominees' world exhibition will make a stop in New York City, exclusively displaying this year's 90 nominees in North America at the leading retailer's SoHo flagship showroom.

"As a continued partner of the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève and a leading retail destination, it is our goal to aid in the celebration of horology for our faithful watch community in the United States and encourage timepiece enthusiasts to discover the remarkable institution that is the GPHG," says David Hurley, the Watches of Switzerland Group Deputy CEO. "We look forward to highlighting the creativity and innovation of this year's honored timepieces and incredible accomplishments in watchmaking."

As part of their partnership with the GPHG, the Watches of Switzerland Group will host the world's exclusive North American exhibition of nominees from all 15 categories of the 2024 GPHG awards. In an effort to continue to expand and foster the United States watch community, Watches of Switzerland's exhibition will be open to the public for guided tours from Friday, October 18th through Monday, October 21st at their SoHo, New York flagship. This will be the first and only exhibition of these esteemed and prestigious novelties in North America.

October 18th – October 21st

11:00am - 7:00pm ET

Watches of Switzerland SoHo

60 Greene Street

Appointments Encouraged:

www.watchesofswitzerland.com/gphg-exhibition-2024

