The WatchXchange Launches World's First Mobile App for Luxury Watch Dealers and Wholesalers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the WatchXchange announced the launch of the world's first mobile app designed specifically for the convenience of luxury watch dealers and wholesalers. The platform is exclusively available to watch professionals. It streamlines how watch experts conduct business with other watch dealers and wholesalers. The app makes it extremely easy for dealers to find watches. Dealers have the ability to buy, sell, auction and request watches, parts, and accessories with one another in real-time. The app's network of trusted dealers is known for their pristine reputations. They are reviewed, vetted, and held to the highest standards.

The WatchXchange

"We have been in the watch industry for over 10 years and have observed that, when it comes to technology, the old-fashioned methods utilized by those in the industry are outdated," said WatchXchange founders Alex Akbaroff and Sunny Singh. "We developed the app for watch dealers to be able to grow their businesses by taking advantage of a more direct connection among their colleagues and industry specialists. An optimal, well-designed app using the best technology for our dealers is the answer to working smarter and more efficiently, saving time and effort."

The resulting mobile app is the first dealer-to-dealer virtual platform for buying and selling luxury watches. It gives everyone in the industry more opportunity not only to increase levels of business but also to grow profits. The founders wanted an efficient way of doing business because watch dealers tend to rely on older methods. The watch industry uses time-consuming phone calls, texts, emails, and domestic or international trade shows.

"Now, it is time for watch professionals to take advantage of 2021 technology," Akbaroff and Singh added. "As in, 'do you know the time of day?' It's app time for the luxury watch industry."

The WatchXchange app was built as a solution to simplify the daily stress of watch trading for dealers and wholesalers. It is now more convenient for all watch dealers to conduct all watch-related business from a single application. Users can download the app and submit their business information. The WatchXchange Group will review and then approve the new account. After approval, new members will have full access to the WatchXchange App community.

Some of the impressive features and benefits of using the WatchXchange are push notifications and links to instant inventory, the ability to post specific requests for watches or parts and quick five-minute to 24-hour auctions. Users can take advantage of a sophisticated chat feature as well as a dealer-to-dealer messaging system that facilitates transactions.

The WatchXchange invites watch professionals to apply now to join the growing community of trusted global watch dealers exclusively on the WatchXchange App.

