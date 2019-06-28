DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water purifier market reached a value of US$ 33.3 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 54.9 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.

The demand for these purifiers is being propelled worldwide on account of the declining levels of potable water along with rapid urbanization and growing industrialization. Apart from this, rising consumer awareness about the consumption of safe drinking water is positively influencing the sales of water purifiers on the global level.



Market Trends



Hazardous materials released from improper disposal of industrial waste as well as the excessive use of agrichemicals have resulted in the contamination of water bodies such as lakes, rivers and oceans. Some of these pollutants comprise heavy metals including zinc, lead, nickel, copper, cobalt, magnesium, cadmium, chromium and molybdenum which can cause kidney stones or blood disorders. As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for water purifiers to meet the requirement of clean water in the residential as well as industrial segments.



In addition to this, due to strong competition in the market, manufacturers are introducing advanced water purification technologies, like activated carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, for expanding their overall consumer base.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global water purifier market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global water purifier industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global water purifier industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global water purifier industry?

What is the structure of the global water purifier industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global water purifier industry?

What are the profit margins in the global water purifier industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Water Purifier Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology Type

6.1 Gravity Purifiers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 RO Purifiers

6.3 UV Purifiers

6.4 Sediment filter

6.5 Water Softener

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Retail Stores

7.2 Direct sales

7.3 Online



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Industrial

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Household



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Europe

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Raw Material Procurement

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Marketing

11.6 Distribution

11.7 End-Use



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 LG Electronics

14.3.2 Unilever N.V.

14.3.3 Panasonic Corporation

14.3.4 Kinetico Inc.

14.3.5 Aquatech International LLC

14.3.6 GE Appliances

14.3.7 A.O. Smith Corporation

14.3.8 Whirlpool Corporation

14.3.9 Eureka Forbes Ltd.

14.3.10 Pentair PLC

14.3.11 Kaz USA Inc.

14.3.12 Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co. Ltd.

14.3.13 Kent RO Systems Ltd.

14.3.14 Tata Chemicals Ltd.

14.3.15 Philip Electronics

14.3.16 EcoWater Systems LLC

14.3.17 3M

14.3.18 Ion Exchange



