The water scooter market to grow by USD 920.82 million from 2021 to 2026; the market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like Apollo Sports USA Inc and BRP & Dive Xtras - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The water scooter market is estimated to grow by USD 920.82 million from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.04%. The water scooter market is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer water scooter market are Apollo Sports USA Inc, BRP, Dive Xtras, Divertug, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Logic Dive Gear, SubGravity, Torpedo Inc., TUSA, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Scooter Market 2022-2026
Company Offering:

  • Apollo Sports USA Inc: The company offers water scooters such as AV 2 Evolution.
  • BRP: The company offers water scooters such as Spark and Spark Trixx. 
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for water adventure tourism is increasing as extreme sports and other vacation activities with a higher adrenaline factor become more and more popular. The growing disposable income and increased leisure spending will contribute to the significant growth of the water adventure tourism industry in North America. Furthermore, the US and Canada are the largest contributors to the growth of the waterbike market in the region. In addition, the growing number of domestic and foreign tourists, the rapid growth of water motor championships and events as well as the presence of well-known suppliers will continue to drive the development of the North American water scooter market during the forecast period.

  • Impactful driver- Growing number of water sporting facilities globally
  • Key Trend - Increasing participation in water sporting activities and adventures
  • Major Challenges - The high degree of risks involved with water scooters and water sports 

 Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into abovewater and underwater. The abovewater segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Jetbikes and skateboards are scooters that used in abovewater. Jet skis are compact and lightweight watercraft that can be used for fun activities like surfing or floating along rivers or oceans. In addition, water motorbikes are often used for racing competitions, exhibitions, or other entertainment purposes. Abovewater scooters bring great enjoyment to riders, attract more people, and increase sales every year. In addition, increasing consumer spending on leisure activities and increasing urbanization are other factors contributing to the growth of the segment, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Water Scooter Market Scope     

Report Coverage

Details

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.86

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key countries

US, Canada, China, France, and UK

Table of Contents 

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Propulsion

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

