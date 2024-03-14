The WaterH Boost Smart Water Bottle Becomes Your "Hydration Head Coach" For Hitting Daily Drinking Goals

WaterH Boost will be featured at booth N7322 at The Inspired Home Show, March 17-19, in Chicago, IL at Mccormick Place.

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cismea Global, today announced the upcoming launch of an innovative water drinking solution designed to help millions of Americans achieve a healthier lifestyle through proper hydration. With 75% of Americans now being chronically dehydrated, The WaterH Boost smart water bottle provides people with a "digital hydration coach" experience designed to motivate, track, and optimize daily water consumption.

The new WaterH Boost, scheduled to launch later this year, will feature several differences from WaterH's other smart water bottle range (WaterH Vita). Firstly, WaterH Boost is much bigger at 32oz, which is valuable for people with limited access to refills. Additionally, WaterH Boost has an LED screen built right into the bottle that operates like a "digital drinking coach". This screen gives users motivational tips to encourage water drinking, along with automatic updates on their water intake so that they reach their daily goals. All of this information is accessible right on the bottle, so users don't have to look on their phone.

Other key features of WaterH Boost include…

App to set/track drinking goals

Pairs with Apple iPhone/Watch/iPad, Apple Health, Fitbit, and Android devices

360º LED light reminds you to drink

Wider drinking opening (for those who don't like straws)

Convenient chug lid, press button to open

Easy carry handle

USB Type C charging with 2hrs charge lasting approx. 15 days

This new drinking technology is great for consumers who are on-the-go with hectic lifestyles, from busy moms and dads, to traveling business executives, to athletes – WaterH Boost provides a convenient solution for getting consistent daily hydration.

"Staying hydrated is crucial for our well-being, but let's face it, many of us struggle with drinking enough water," explains William Wu, inventor of WaterH. "Busy schedules can make it easy to forget or lose track. That's where WaterH Boost comes in – it provides helpful reminders and tracking insights to make hydration easy, ensuring you reap the wellness benefits."

For more information about WaterH Boost, or for insights on how to offer this product via retail, contact Richard Dewhirst, CMO of Cismea Global, [email protected]

For media interviews, product images, or videos, please contact, Kimberley Brown,

Core Insights 360 PR at [email protected]

SOURCE Cismea Global