The Watermark at Westwood Village Opens and Welcomes Its First Members

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Watermark at Westwood Village, Los Angeles' newest luxury senior community from Watermark Retirement Communities, is now welcoming its first members. The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care accommodations, and is the latest addition to Watermark Retirement Communities' Élan Collection, the brand's elite collection of senior communities crafted with a luxury wellness resort mindset. Featuring 188 elegant residences spanning from studio to one- and two-bedroom apartments, The Watermark at Westwood Village is the pinnacle of senior living in Los Angeles with grand-scale amenities and leading-edge programs aimed at providing a vibrant lifestyle for sophisticated seniors all within a very short walk to the campus of University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

"We're pleased to open The Watermark at Westwood Village and provide a luxurious community for Los Angeles' seniors," said David Freshwater, Chairman of Watermark Retirement Communities. "At The Watermark at Westwood Village, our members will find an invigorating lifestyle that encourages exploration and connection, with apartments and communal spaces designed to foster community and innovative programming that sparks undiscovered passions and promotes a healthy, engaged life."

Spanning 189,000 square feet over two 14-story towers, the fully renovated property offers four dining venues with an array of culinary options, while expansive amenities – including a salon and spa, library and lounge, event space, fitness and wellness center and a courtyard with fireplace and private dog run - present the best in both indoor and outdoor Southern California living. Furthermore, members enjoy personalized, around-the-clock assistance from the on-site associates, who provide room service, transportation, pet care services, dry cleaning and personal shoppers.

"We're thrilled to be welcoming members at The Watermark at Westwood Village, which redefines the meaning of retirement for seniors in Los Angeles," said David Barnes, President of Watermark Retirement Communities. "We've developed the finest senior living experience within a stunning structure that represents the highest safety standards, and our members will undoubtedly be inspired by the creative energy of this neighborhood."

The Watermark at Westwood Village is located directly across from the UCLA campus, providing world-class medical care, educational programs and tremendous opportunities for collaboration with the university's researchers and students. Nestled between the LA's Beverly Hills and Century City neighborhoods, the property's prime location is steps away from the city's top cultural institutions, where members can enjoy plays at the acclaimed Geffen Playhouse, films at the historic 1931 Regency Village and art exhibitions at the Hammer Museum.

The ownership team for The Watermark at Westwood Village consists of a collaboration between majority owner, Kayne Anderson Real Estate, a leading real estate private equity investor in seniors housing, and Watermark Retirement Communities. Together the partnership owns and operates a portfolio 16 retirement communities totaling more than 2,300 residences of independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing.

"We are excited to be involved in fulfilling a growing demand for high-quality seniors housing in the heart of Los Angeles. Urban seniors housing properties are an attractive alternative real estate investment segment within a rapidly growing market. We are proud to lead this market sector nationally with our partner, Watermark," stated Al Rabil, Co-Founder, Managing Partner and CEO, Kayne Anderson Real Estate.

Vibrant Living Through State-of-the-Art Educational and Wellness Programming

Innovative wellness is a hallmark of the experience at The Watermark at Westwood Village. Through The Watermark at Westwood Village's relationship with UCLA's Longevity Center, members will have access to research-based enhancement classes to gain a better understanding of the science behind memory building and engage in interactive learning and practice to enhance cognitive abilities. The community is also developing new ways to support and engage with UCLA's researchers and students who are studying active aging.

Given its prime location across from UCLA, members of The Watermark at Westwood Village are also able to conveniently access continued learning through UCLA's Senior Scholars program, which gives older adults the unique opportunity to audit academic classes and engage with the university's academic community.

Reinforcing its commitment to providing meaningful experiences that foster curiosity and connection, The Watermark at Westwood Village offers an extensive calendar of programs for members to continue learning and discovering new passions through Watermark University. Guided by Watermark associates and professional partners, the dynamic program engages members in classes and events surrounding a wide range of interests, including wine education, watercolor painting and literature.

World-Class Dining

The culinary experience at The Watermark at Westwood Village celebrates local, seasonal cuisine at its four dining venues. The menus offer a variety of nutrition and culinary science to help people live happier, healthier lives. The Mark offers an expansive menu of fresh, healthy creations for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Taboon serves Mediterranean-inspired fare prepared in a stone hearth oven, while The W Lounge serves traditional fare along with cocktails, beer and wine. Members who prefer a more casual dining environment can gather over coffee and light bites at Gallery Café. Members also have access to an exhibition kitchen, where they can assist the culinary team in testing the newest recipes and entertain guests. For a private culinary experience, the Watermark at Westwood Village offers dedicated room service or catering for events at the property's private dining rooms.

Modern California Living Through Design

The Watermark at Westwood Village was originally a UCLA dormitory dating back to the 1960s and has since gone through an extensive four-year renovation resulting in new and modern interiors and amenities while keeping its historic, exterior structure intact. Spearheaded by architecture firm, CallisonRTKL and global design firm, HBA, the community features contemporary California design with a strong sense of the mid-century modern sensibility of the structure's original construction. Furthermore, the building has been retrofitted to become the first non-ductile concrete structure within the City of Los Angeles to comply with the latest seismic safety ordinance, ensuring the safest environment possible for its members and associates.

The community's luxury residences were specially designed to be a reflection of its Southern California location, encouraging sunlight to radiate throughout open layouts with glass walls and vaulted ceilings. The studio and one- and two- bedroom apartments are carefully constructed with neutral color palettes while luxurious, modern finishes present the finest in 21st century living. Each apartment strikes a balance between elegance and convenience through features such as spacious entryways leading into custom-designed kitchenettes with top-of-the-line kitchen appliances and designer bathrooms boasting expansive walk-in showers.

About Watermark Retirement Communities®

Watermark creates extraordinary communities where people thrive. We believe aging is about renewal rather than retirement. Watermark communities are known for highly trained and caring associates, a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness and innovative programs including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and area seniors. Watermark has been named in the top 25 Best Workplaces for Aging Services in a national program conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute and published on Fortune.com. A privately held company with a reputation for over 30 years for service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, Watermark manages more than 60 retirement communities coast to coast. Based in Tucson AZ, Watermark is ranked as the nation's 11th-leading senior housing operator by the American Seniors Housing Association. Visit watermarkcommunities.com for more information.

About Watermark's Élan Collection

The newly launched Élan Collection creates an elevated standard in senior living and care, blending ageless style with leading edge innovation, personal service with grand-scale amenities, intimate tranquility with engaging opportunities and a spirited lifestyle with customized care. Along with The Watermark at Westwood Village, the Élan Collection features four other premium locations – The Watermark at Brooklyn Heights in New York City, The Watermark at Napa Valley, California, and The Hacienda at the River and The Hacienda at the Canyon in Tucson, Arizona.

About Kayne Anderson Real Estate

Kayne Anderson Real Estate (KA Real Estate) is a leading real estate private equity investor in senior housing, medical office, off-campus student housing, and self-storage. As of December 31, 2020, KA Real Estate had $10.5 billion in assets under management across its opportunistic equity, core returns and real estate debt investments. KA Real Estate is part of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, an investment firm that manages $32.2 billion in assets under management and has more than 30 years of successful experience in the real estate, infrastructure, credit, and private equity sectors.

