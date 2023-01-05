THE WATERPROOFING COMPANY ACQUIRES PHOENIX BAY STATE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

Entities merge capabilities to become full-service waterproofing, masonry construction & restoration company

BOSTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Waterproofing Company, the Nation's oldest waterproofing contractor, announces its acquisition of Phoenix Bay State Construction Company, Inc. in Boston, MA.

"Phoenix Bay State represents a tremendous opportunity for The Waterproofing Company to enhance its suite of waterproofing and restoration services by acquiring one of New England's largest masonry trades companies. Bob Asmar has built a successful organization that will further position us to take advantage of growth opportunities throughout the region," said David Klein, The Waterproofing Company's owner, and president.

Phoenix Bay State has been in business for almost 50 years and has an established history as one of the region's premier masonry construction, restoration, and renovation companies. Among the many historic and award-winning masonry projects completed by Phoenix Bay State are Boston's Liberty Hotel-Charles Street Jail, the Gasson Hall Tower at Boston College, and numerous dormitories and halls at Harvard University, including the fence and gates that surround Harvard Yard. In addition, they are currently performing historic restorations and new masonry construction at the Commonwealth Pier project with Turner Construction in Boston's Seaport District.

"When The Waterproofing Company approached us about becoming part of its organization, we were excited at the prospect of combining teams," remarked Bob Asmar, owner of Phoenix Bay State Construction Company. "We knew immediately The Waterproofing Company was the right fit for Phoenix Bay State and its employees. Their reputation and laser focus on expansion will allow our craftsmen and women to continue impacting the region with quality workmanship and unmatched expertise."

ABOUT THE WATERPROOFING COMPANY

Incorporated in 1905, The Waterproofing Company (TWC) is the oldest waterproofing contractor in the Nation. With offices in Boston, MA, TWC provides waterproofing, air and vapor barriers, and masonry and garage restoration throughout the Northeast. Visit www.thewaterproofingco.com and follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

