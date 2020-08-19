NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





The waterproofing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019–2025.



The global waterproofing market has been intensely propelled by the growth in infrastructural and residential and commercial construction sectors in the last decade. Innovations in waterproofing membranes along with R&D undertakings based on end-user industries, significantly have reduced the production cost of the material. Increasing concerns to protect buildings and constructions from structural damages due to water infiltration are expected to drive the demand significantly during the period 2020–2025. This surge has forced several established waterproofing manufacturers to expand their operations globally. A majority of contractors around the world prefer to use liquid applied and sheet-based membranes, of which, the climatic condition plays a significant role in the durability of waterproof coatings on building structures.



The widespread outbreak of COVID-19 will have prolonged economic fallout in the APAC region during the forecast period. The region is about to suffer a loss of $212 billion due to the corona outbreak. The pandemic has pushed a majority of contractors to close down their projects in the UK and Ireland. This decision has induced an effect on several subcontracting works that heavily rely on construction works and its growth. The construction industry in the Middle East and Africa has been indirectly affected by the widespread of COVID-19 during Q1 of 2020.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the waterproofing market during the forecast period:

• Booming Construction Opportunities in Developing Nations

• Increasing Necessity for Water Management in APAC

• Increasing Demand for Eco Friendly Materials

• Efficient and Cost-effective Waterproofing



The study considers the present scenario of the waterproofing market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Waterproofing Market Segmentation

The global waterproofing market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, raw material, application, and geography. The liquid applied membrane (LAM) segment is expected to reach revenues of over $18 billion by 2025. LAM is widely preferred among builders across the globe due to its easy applicable nature on any surface. The demand for LAM is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period on account of the rise in new construction and refurbished activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has truncated the growth rates, however.



The bitumen segment is expected to capture the highest revenue in the market by 2025. The ease of application over a wide range of construction surfaces and durable structures of waterproofing materials has increased the popularity of the material among construction companies across the world. The increasing construction of industrial roofing systems across the globe is expected to drive the growth of modified bitumen-based waterproofing during the forecast period.



The growing preference for PVC-based waterproofing solutions in commercial and industrial building constructions across the world is influencing the segment. The increasing demand for customized applications is likely to increase the demand for PVC materials significantly during the period 2020–2025 in several urbanized economies. As PVC membranes are easy to install, have high tensile strength, and are durable, a majority of constructors prefer PVC material, which is increasing their market share.



The growth in construction activities in urban areas in countries such as China, India, Mexico, and Gulf Coastal Countries (GCC) and the increase in re-roofing works in developed economies such as the US and European countries have increased the application of roofing waterproofing works significantly. The global demand for eco-friendly materials in waterproof works, especially in roofing, has made several established players increase spending on R&D activities.



The scope for global underground construction works is expected to grow significantly during the period 2020-2025, owing to the increase in investment in infrastructural projects in several emerging economies across the world. Therefore, the increase in infrastructural activities is expected to drive the demand for underground waterproofing materials during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Product

• Liquid Applied Membrane (LAM)

• Sheet-based Membrane

Segmentation by Raw Material

• Modified Bitumen

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

• Others

o Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

o High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

o Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Segmentation by Application

• Roofing

• Underground Constructions

• Walls

• Others

o Floorings

o Roads & Bridges

o Others



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The APAC region is likely to observe the highest CAGR, reaching over $9 billion by 2025. The region is driven by low-cost products, which are expected to grow significantly. The impact of widespread COVID-19 disease in major growing economies across the region is expected to develop a slump in the market for the short term. China, Indonesia, India, and Malaysia are expected to act as potential markets with strong growth for waterproofing materials between 2020 and 2025. Majority of construction companies in the APAC region demand quality and innovative solutions from the manufacturers. Increasing spending on safety features in the construction of residential and commercial constructions is expected to drive the demand for innovations in waterproofing materials in APAC. Moreover, several players in the APAC waterproofing market have increased their investments in R&D to add sustainable solutions in their portfolio. The waterproofing market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2019-2025 due to increased government initiatives to develop smart city projects across the country.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Colombia

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global waterproofing market share is highly fragmented. Construction Materials, Firestone Building Products, Soprema Groups, Sika AG, and GAF are the prominent vendors in the market. The market is characterized by several major players having different strategies for innovations, expansion of business, agreements with suppliers, and M&A to increase their footprint into rural segments during the forecast period. APAC, Europe, and North America have the highest presence of several vendors in the market. The majority of established manufacturers have increased their focus and strategies into M&A through forwarding or backward integration. M&A activities have supported several manufacturers to expand their market positions and operations.



Prominent Vendors

• Construction Materials

• Firestone Building Products

• Soprema Groups

• Sika AG

• GAF



Other Prominent Vendors

• Chryso

• Copernit

• Derbigum

• Parex

• Asia Mortar

• EP Borneo

• Tremco

• Maris Polymers

• KCC

• Kemper System

• Covestro

• Alchimica

• Isomat



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the waterproofing market size and growth rate during the forecast period??

2. Which product/raw material/application/region are generating the largest revenue in the waterproofing market?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints influencing the growth of the waterproofing market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the waterproofing market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the waterproofing market share?



