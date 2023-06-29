The Waterworks Heating & Cooling Division in tandem with Lennox Industries Partner on 2023 Feel The Love Nominations

Community members may now nominate their local heroes for essential heating or cooling equipment and installations at no cost

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Waterworks Heating & Cooling division is now accepting nominations for its annual Feel The Love community outreach program. For the 2nd year in a row, Waterworks is partnering with Lennox North America to provide free installation of heating or cooling equipment for recognized deserving families and community heroes in and around Central Ohio. The Waterworks is a proud Premier Lennox dealer and partner in this initiative.

"Feel The Love" is a community outreach program in partnership with Lennox and The Waterworks Heating and Cooling division that offers deserving families or individuals with complete indoor heating and cooling equipment and installation at no cost. Nominations are accepted through August 31, 2023.

The Waterworks Heating & Cooling division encourages individuals and local organizations to nominate deserving families, neighbors, and community heroes in need of a safer, more comfortable home. Selected recipients will receive brand new heating or cooling equipment during this year's Feel The Love Installation Week, taking place October 7-14, 2023.

Nominations will take place now through August 31, 2023. Applications will be reviewed in the first two weeks of September, and winners will be contacted to schedule an October installation. Nominations are being accepted at FeelTheLove.com.

"We are proud to partner with Lennox in this year's Feel The Love program to support our community," said David Specht, President, The Waterworks. "The program and its mission will allow us to bring clean, comfortable air to veterans, or community heroes facing disabilities, financial challenges, or job loss, which is very rewarding. The mission aligns with our values as a company, and we are honored to be part of it."

Past nominees have included community figures such as teachers, firefighters, medical staff, and volunteers; families facing hard times; veterans; senior citizens living in older homes; and people impacted by natural disasters.

"I lost my job due to cutbacks and with limited income my husband, Sherman, and I were staring at a significant financial burden," said Tanisha, a 2022 Feel The Love recipient. "Sherman is also disabled and diagnosed with congestive heart failure. We were chosen to be the recipients of an air conditioner from the Feel The Love program in October 2022, in partnership with The Waterworks in Columbus, Ohio. Not only was an air conditioner provided but also a new furnace and a new water heater. I can't describe the emotions that we felt from the kind actions of this wonderful company and the people you work with."

The Feel The Love program is made possible through the continued partnership and collaboration of the Lennox dealer network across North America and local Lennox dealers such as The Waterworks Heating & Cooling. Since Feel the Love was founded in 2009, the program has installed more than 2,000 heating and cooling systems at no charge to homeowners in need nationwide.

About Feel The Love™

Since 2009, Feel The Love has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Installation Week this October, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who consistently put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com.

About The Waterworks

The Waterworks is Ohio's largest plumbing, drain, and HVAC company servicing homeowners, businesses, and municipalities alike. With over 150 specialized technicians and employees, and a dedicated fleet of service vehicles, the company has the capability to respond quickly to both routine and emergency calls. Truly full-service, The Waterworks solves both large and small plumbing issues; from indoor leaks and clogs to underground pipeline and sewer repair, to advanced hydro-jetting and excavation. The team also provides complete furnace and air-conditioning tune-ups, repairs, and full system replacement. This wide offering, all from a single convenient source, means the company forms long-lasting relationships with its customers, offers significantly longer guarantees than most other service companies, and has much greater customer retention. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, The Waterworks serves customers in central Ohio. The Waterworks is owned by Watermark Home Services, LLC. For more information, visit https://thewaterworks.com/ or call 614-232-2222.

SOURCE The Waterworks