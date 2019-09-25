The Watson Collection bids total $3.2M, Awakes Ford v. Ferrari Nostalgia

To show the excitement around these 37 amazing cars, a preview party for the auction drew in more than 350 guests, and the auction itself drew in people from across the U.S. and from around the world bidding on a wide variety of cars spanning from a 1924 Ford T-Bucket to an ultra-rare 2017 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet. When all was said and done, the top bid from the auction was a flawless 1970 Hemi 'Cuda with just 86 miles on the odometer, which reached $593,000.

Other high-value cars that were auctioned off include the Maybach (one of 75 in the U.S. and just 40 miles on the odometer) that hammered for $213,000, a 2005 Ford GT with 616 miles that sold for $278,000 and a 1970 Plymouth Superbird with a 440 V8 and 21,000 actual miles at $198,000.

Not everything auctioned off was a six-figure car, though. There were plenty of affordable collector cars including the limited-production 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C Launch Edition that sold for $42,787, a cool 1953 MG TD that sold for $15,750 and a 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 police car that sold for $17,325. Not only was this Galaxie a working clone of one of the police cruisers from The Andy Griffith Show, it was also signed by the late Don Knotts, who played Sheriff Barney Fife.

Speed Digital, Motorious parent company, designed the website and provided marketing for The Vault and Auction Assets Group.

About The Vault and Auction Assets Group

The Vault is a Jackson, MS based company whose services include, but are not limited to, collector car sales, consignment, storage, service, and restoration. Auction Assets Group is the online auction arm of the company which regularly hosts online specialty vehicle auctions. See www.TheVaultMS.com or www.AuctionAssetsGroup.com for more information.

About Speed Digital and Motorious.com

Speed Digital is a Charlotte, NC based technology company that focuses on the classic and collector car industry. As a global leader, Speed Digital provides software, website, and digital marketing solutions for collectors, dealers, auctions, and hobbyists. Motorious.com, a Speed Digital company, is a collector car content and classified website that provides daily original content and 100% verified collector cars for sale. See www.SpeedDigital.com and www.Motorious.com for more information.

