THE WAUSAU BUSINESS SHOW'S PHILANTHROPIC CRUSADE: LOBSTER BUSSES, TATTOOS, AND CELEBRITY SUPPORT TO BRING RED LOBSTER TO WAUSAU, WISCONSIN

Lobster Bus Adventure:

In May (prior to bankruptcy and Flava Flav) in an effort to demonstrate the demand for Red Lobster in Wausau, "The Wausau Business Show" organized a 90-mile "Lobster Bus" trip, bringing local residents to the nearest Red Lobster location. This initiative aims to persuade Red Lobster Corporate, based in Orlando, to open a new restaurant in Wausau. The event was part of raising an impressive $15,000 for charity, highlighting the show's commitment to both community and philanthropy.

Celebrity Alignment:

Red Lobster has recently garnered support from notable celebrities, including Flava Flav, who has added a touch of star power to the initiative. Paul Grinsel, co-host of the show, sent a heartfelt message to Flava Flav, thanking him for his support: "Thank you for being on our team, Flava! We love you nearly as much as those Cheddar Biscuits!"

Community Engagement:

In another bold gesture, a Wausau resident received a tattoo featuring the Red Lobster logo with "Wausau" underneath, showcasing the community's dedication to the cause. The regional airport is also backing the effort, offering a lucky winner two round-trip tickets to Orlando to personally advocate for Wausau at Red Lobster Corporate. The Wausau Business Show even enlisted the Mayor of Wausau for "a dramatic reading of The Red Lobster menu" on the air.

Voices of the Show:

Ryan and Paul, co-hosts of "The Wausau Business Show," are leading this charge with passion and determination. "If you believe in the great 150,000 living in and around the Wausau area, build here. We will help you & Flava Flav change the entire trajectory of Red Lobster!"

Looking Ahead:

Ryan Gallagher hinted at future plans, including potential involvement from Busta Rhymes for the next "Lobster Bus-a-Bus" trip. He emphasized the demand for popular chains in Wausau, noting, "Texas Roadhouse has a line out the door nightly here in Wausau, and has for years; and Olive Garden too. Slammed nightly."

The Wausau Business Show's Journey:

Debuting in April, "The Wausau Business Show" quickly made waves, especially after Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy in May. Ryan Gallagher explained, "It just made our case that much stronger… They need Wausau more than ever now, and should have been here years ago if those dang Private Equity guys would've stayed away… they're sharks!"

Award-Winning Program:

Already raising $15,000 for charity, the show, celebrated for its unique blend of business insights and entertainment ("bizfo-tainment"), features interviews with a diverse array of guests, from Miss America to NY Times Best-Selling Authors, CEOs, local chefs and personalities. "It's 100% Action Packed Wausau… We're at your service, Wausau!" says Gallagher.

Tune In:

"The Wausau Business Show" drops and is broadcast every Saturday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and 98.9 FM ("Bull Falls Radio"). For more information, visit wausaubusiness.com or call 715-9-WAUSAU.

