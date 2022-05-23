The Waverly Brings Luxury Living to the Heart of Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearing Point Properties introduces The Waverly, an elevated, luxury condominium complex in Downtown Pensacola.

The seven-story building will offer luxe 2- and 3-bedroom condominiums with resort-style amenities, including a rooftop pool, pet park, and clubroom. The Waverly also offers a club quality fitness center, expansive lobby, concierge services, courtyard and more. Residents will also have easy access entry and dedicated parking, access to shopping and restaurants, and will be located within a few blocks from the coast.

The Waverly The Waverly Roof

"The Waverly will bring together spectacular architecture and design with sweeping views and luxury amenities to create resort-style living for its residents," says John Buzzell, Manager of Bearing Point Properties. "Downtown Pensacola is quickly becoming a destination for great dining and shopping experiences, so it made sense to develop a luxury community for residents to live."

Anyone interested in investing in a home at The Waverly can learn more about the community at a Launch Party June 15th at the Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden Street, in Pensacola. The event will start with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., then a preview of The Waverly at 6 p.m. Interested parties are asked to visit www.WaverlyPensacola.com to register for the event.

About Bearing Point Properties:

Founded in 2013 in Baton Rouge, Bearing Point Properties is a real estate development company specializing in upscale multi-family development. In addition to new developments, Bearing Point is also focused on property management and investment opportunities. Bearing Point Properties develops and manages throughout the gulf south and locally in the Pensacola area developed Evergreen 9 Mile Apartments. For more information, please visit bearingpointproperties.com.

For more information, contact David Kelbaugh at Tacklebox Brand Partners:

SOURCE Bearing Point Properties