The way back home

Mar 03, 2026, 21:07 ET

March 3, 2026

"There is no reason not to join hands in development and integration," President Xi Jinping once said on cross-Strait relations.

The distance of the Taiwan Strait has not diminished the kinship between compatriots on both sides. As cross-Strait integration has deepened over the years, it has brought the two sides closer.

Through improvements in policies, transportation, business environment, infrastructure, and public services, Taiwan compatriots have found it increasingly convenient and attractive to live and work on the Chinese mainland while sharing in its development opportunities.

