The Way to Montana's Autumn Wonders

HELENA, Mont., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather cools and colors change, fall is the perfect opportunity to slow down and see Montana from a different perspective. From the endless blue sky above, to the dazzling contrast of turning aspen or larch trees, Montana is ablaze with a magnificent palette of seasonal colors. While you drive, pedal or paddle past vibrant foliage and native wildlife, you'll find an unforgettable feeling of serenity from the nature that surrounds you.

Road Trip

Bask in the reflections of the season on Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park.

Flathead Lake Scenic Drive

Fall is a great season to enjoy the sights of Flathead Valley with a scenic drive on Montana Highway 35 and U.S. Highway 93 around Flathead Lake. Golden foliage reflected on the lake's crystal-clear waters with the Mission Mountains as a backdrop makes for a stunning autumn visual. Be sure to explore the lakeside towns of Polson and Bigfork along the way to enjoy their small-town charm and delicious dining.

Centennial Valley and the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge

If you're looking for an unspoiled oasis of rivers and sweeping landscapes sprinkled with orange and red, then Centennial Valley is just the place. As you travel east to west along this backcountry route, be on the lookout for the trumpeter swans, Sandhill cranes and many other species of birds and animals that call this beautiful area home.

Kings Hill Scenic Byway

Take the road less traveled and venture along Kings Hill Scenic Byway on U.S. Highway 89. This route allows travelers to experience the rugged beauty of Lewis and Clark National Forest and the Little Belt Mountains. Sparkling mountain lakes and streams dot this route, providing an excellent opportunity to spot native wildlife.

Beartooth Highway into Yellowstone National Park

This incredibly popular route is renowned for breathtaking mountain views from stunning heights of over 10,000 feet above sea level as you follow its winding switchbacks. While the route is seasonal, fall is a wonderful time to explore this scenic highway. Start in Red Lodge and climb your way over the Beartooth Mountains into Yellowstone National Park for incredible wildlife viewing and autumn foliage.

Looking to stretch your legs? Grab a bike or canoe, layer up and head out to some of our favorite destinations to experience autumn in Montana.

Bike Trip

Bitterroot Trail

Soak up Montana's fresh mountain air and fall colors by setting out on the Bitterroot Trail. Located in the Bitterroot Valley, and framed by the Bitterroot Mountains to the west and Sapphire Mountains to the east, the paved biking trail takes riders along a mesmerizing path with views of snow-capped peaks, brilliant fall foliage and charming small towns.

Paradise Valley

True to its name, the Paradise Valley provides an unforgettable backdrop against views ranging from forested mountains to rolling farm fields. As you peddle along, you'll follow the winding path of the mighty Yellowstone River in between the towering Gallatin and Absaroka Mountain Ranges.

Choteau to Augusta

Take U.S. Highway 287 and embark on this journey along the Rocky Mountain Front. This scenic route will carry you along the backbone of the Rockies; between the wild mountains and forests to the west and the ranch and farm country to the east. The wide-open spaces along this highway will allow plenty of opportunities for wildlife viewing along the way.

Canoe Trip

Clearwater River Canoe Trail

The Seeley-Swan Valley is an outdoor enthusiasts dream, and the perfect place to visit in autumn. The Clearwater Canoe Trail is a quiet stretch of river closed to motorized boats, making it a fantastic place to get away and enjoy a quiet slice of Montana. This two hour paddle winds by spectacular views of the valley and through a dense willow marsh that turns a brilliant shade of yellow in the fall.

Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park

While this glacial lake is stunning any time of year, canoeing the waters of Lake McDonald in the fall is truly breathtaking. With the striking contrast of vibrant yellow larch trees dotting the cedar and pine forests, paddling the lake in this season offers no shortage of magnificent views. It's an ideal place to view native species like waterfowl, elk and mountain goats. Lake McDonald is also the largest lake in Glacier National Park, making it easy to spend a few serene hours enjoying the mountain landscape around you.

About The Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development (MOTBD)

MOTBD markets Montana's spectacular unspoiled nature, vibrant and charming small towns, breathtaking experiences, relaxing hospitality and competitive business climate to promote the state as a place to visit and do business. For more information, go to VISITMT.COM.

SOURCE Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development

Related Links

http://www.visitmt.com

