The "We Believe in Smiles™" Campaign Marks Day 1,000

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the "We Believe in Smiles™" campaign has just posted its one-millionth reminder of the magic of a healthy smile.

Launched in March 2017, each day, "We Believe in Smiles" – WBIS – posts a radiant, life-affirming portrait of a smiling individual or individuals on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/webelieveinsmiles/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/WeBelieveSmiles), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/WeBelieveInSmiles/).

The 1,000th "We Believe in Smiles™" portrait of two boys in Austin, Texas Two language students participating in the summer program at Middlebury College in Vermont. Captured by "We Believe in Smiles™" photographer Avital Rotbart

Today marks the 1,000th WBIS post, capturing two pre-teen boys, smiling wryly, as they take the wheel of a vintage pickup truck. The caption, borrowed from the 1991 hit movie "Thelma & Louise," reads: "I don't ever remember feeling this awake."

The WBIS portraits represent a broad cross-section of smilers from throughout the United States, as well as international locations. Among the most popular photo subjects are children, couples, military veterans, and pet owners.

"Smiles not only generate a feeling of happiness, like yawns, they are contagious," says Avital Rotbart, the award-winning lead WBIS photographer and proprietor of Denver-based Photography by Avital (https://avital.me). "People absolutely love to see other people smiling."

A collection of Rotbart's WBIS portraits, The Story Behind the Smiles, recently was ranked the #1 New Release in the photojournalism category on Amazon (https://amzn.to/2GogqxT).

Wrote one reviewer: "It's a fun, uplifting book filled with great photography. Leave [it] on the coffee table and just look at the photos and let the perfectly-captured, genuine smiles lift your spirits…"

All 1,000 WBIS portraits are available for purchase on photo canvases. In addition, businesses and professional offices can license the WBIS Gallery of Smiles for posting on their own websites and social media accounts. The smiling portraits have proven particularly popular with dental offices and companies providing oral health-related products and services. A daily license starts at only $15 a month.

Avital Rotbart not only serves as the lead photographer of the WBIS campaign, she is also the chief photographer of the "2020 Business News Visionary Awards" and commemorative book, which honors influential journalists who've had a significant, positive impact on the profession over the past two decades. Honorees who she's photographed include top journalists and editors at FORTUNE, Yahoo! Finance, LinkedIn, and The Wall Street Journal.

Rotbart began her professional photography career in 2012. She is a member of Professional Photographers of America, and the National Press Photographers Association.

Her photography services include "Kids at Play™," which captures children at home with their favorite toys or in nearby parks and playgrounds; "Special Engagements Photography™," focused on newly engaged couples; and "Just the Two of Us Photography™," legacy portraits of mature couples who wish to celebrate their long-term union.

