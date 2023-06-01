The Wealth Advisor Solves Wealth Manager Education Gap With New Direct Indexing Guide

Magazine study shows 70% of investment advisors still don't understand how to deploy direct index solutions for their clients or distinguish between a collection of competing solution providers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a market environment dominated by passively indexed solutions and starved for gross investment returns, U.S. wealth managers are now receptive to the concept of "direct indexing" their client portfolios for customization and tax sensitivity even if most retail advisors still struggle with details of partner choice and execution.

The 2023 “America’s Best Direct Indexing Buyer's Guide” will empower financial advisors with direct indexing knowledge and solutions.

In an informal poll, The Wealth Advisor , a leading online portal for investment advisors, brokerage representatives and other financial intermediaries, determined that 70% of its audience recognizes the term "direct indexing" but fails to demonstrate real understanding of how the technology works to enhance client outcomes.

"With so many big players like Morningstar and Schwab flooding the zone with messaging, it's natural that our people are now aware that direct indexing is happening," says Scott Martin, Wealth Advisor managing editor. "But few have successfully connected the dots to figure out what it is and why it matters."

To close that knowledge gap, The Wealth Advisor announces the upcoming release of the Direct Indexing Buyer's Guide. Set to launch in mid-July, the unique publication will offer much-needed practical guidance to financial advisors across the nation.

"We're thrilled to be breaking new ground with the release of our Direct Indexing Buyer's Guide," said Lauren Rosenfarb, Associate Publisher of The Wealth Advisor. "This is a game-changer for the industry. We're not only empowering financial advisors with the knowledge they need, but we're also providing direct indexing providers with a platform to reach out to a vast network of advisors eager to learn."

About The Wealth Advisor

The Wealth Advisor is a leading platform for financial advice, offering insights and solutions to financial advisors. With an array of tools and resources, The Wealth Advisor guides financial professionals in providing the best possible services to their clients. Its upcoming Direct Indexing Buyer's Guide represents the next step in its mission to educate and equip advisors for the evolving financial landscape.

