NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The development of miniaturized electronic components is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth in the forthcoming years. The sleek and small design and the high operational efficiency are the prominent purchasing criteria for wearable electronic devices. The development of MEMs technology has helped the vendors in the market integrate more features into a device. Analysts have predicted that the wearable electronics market will register a CAGR of over 15% by 2023.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3326385/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview



Growing preference for wearable electronic devices for payment



With the growing preference for contactless payment through wearables devices and the rapid adoption of contactless payment terminals across the globe, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.



The growing market for counterfeit products



The growth of the counterfeit wearable electronic devices market decreases the sales, reliability, and brand value of the original products. This is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the wearable electronics market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors are increasingly adopting low-power-consumption components, from processors to new IMUs. This will help them to enhance the performance of their wearable electronics. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3326385/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

