The Wearable Injectors Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.01%, during the period 2023-2035, claims Roots Analysis

Given the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and requirement for emergency medical interventions, there is an evident surge in the demand for wearable devices that allow safe and convenient administration of drugs at home-care settings

Wearable injectors are compact, portable self-injection devices specifically designed to enable subcutaneous delivery of substantial amounts of drugs, producing a sustained therapeutic effect. These innovative systems offer numerous dosing options (basal, bolus or continuous), improving patient adherence and efficacy of treatments.

Key Market Insights

Close to 90 wearable injectors are under development or commercially available in the market

Currently 43% of such large volume wearable devices are marketed, while 57% are being evaluated in early stages of development. More than 60% of the devices are available as patch pumps / injectors. In addition, 72% of devices are capable of delivering both basal and bolus doses.

Over 40 companies claim to manufacture wearable injectors, worldwide

Presently, the market is dominated by mid-sized companies (having 51-500 employees) and very large companies (having more than 5,000 employees). It is worth noting that over 50% of the firms engaged in this domain are based in North America, followed by players headquartered across Europe (30%).

Partnership activity within this domain has increased, between 2015 and 2023

About 65% of the deals have been established in the last five years, with the maximum activity being reported in 2018. Majority of the instances captured in the report were product / technology integration agreements (29%), followed by product development and commercialization agreements (21%).

Close to 300 patents related to wearable injectors have been filed / granted, since 2010

Owing to the increase in the research and development efforts led by several industry and non-industry players engaged in this domain, majority (18%) of the patents have been filed / granted in 2020. Notably, 41% of the patents related to wearable injectors were filed / granted in the US alone.

35,000+ patients have been enrolled across more than 150 clinical trials, worldwide

The clinical research activity, in terms of number of trials registered, has been reported to increase significantly in the last ten years. Of the total number of trials, close to 42% of the studies have already been completed, while 29% are still recruiting patients.

Close to USD 1.5 billion has been invested by both private and public investors, since 2014

Companies involved in the development of wearable injectors have raised around USD 1,072 million through venture funding, which represents 64% of the total capital raised in the given period. Overall, more than 100 investors have actively financed various projects / initiatives in this domain.

The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.01%, during the forecast period

North America is expected to capture over 57% share of the market, during the forecast period. This is followed by Asia (31%). Further, majority (64%) of the market is captured by infusion pumps / injectors used for the administration of basal / bolus doses of different drug volumes.

Key Questions Answered

What is a wearable injector?

What are the advantages of wearable injector?

How do you use the on body injector Neulasta?

What type of partnership model is mostly being adopted by companies working in the wearable injectors market?

Which are the key companies in wearable injectors market?

How big is the wearable injectors market?

What is the likely market growth rate (CAGR) of wearable injectors market?

Which region captures the largest share of the wearable injectors market?

The financial opportunity within the large volume wearable injectors market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Device Patch Pumps / Injectors Infusion Pumps / Injectors

Usability Disposable Reusable

Therapeutic Area Autoimmune Disorders Cardiovascular Disorders Metabolic Disorders Neurological Disorders Oncological Disorders Other Disorders

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia Latin America Middle East and North Africa



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the wearable injectors market is likely to witness enhanced adoption owing to their advanced features. The report includes detailed transcripts of the discussions held with following industry experts:

Larry Albert (Chief Executive Officer, Qlibrium)

(Chief Executive Officer, Qlibrium) Michael Hooven (Chief Executive Officer, Enable Injections)

Jesper Roested (Chief Executive Officer, Subcuject)

Pieter Muntendam (former President and Chief Executive Officer, scPharmaceuticals)

(former President and Chief Executive Officer, scPharmaceuticals) Menachem Zucker (Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical)

(Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical) Graham Reynolds (former Vice President and General Manager, Biologics, West Pharmaceuticals )

(former Vice President and General Manager, Biologics, West Pharmaceuticals ) Anonymous, Ypsomed

Eric Chappel (Engineering Project Manager / Senior System Engineer, Debiotech)

(Engineering Project Manager / Senior System Engineer, Debiotech) Mindy Katz (Vice President, Marketing and Alliance Management, Eitan Medical)

The research also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below), featuring a brief overview of the company, details related to recent developments and an informed future outlook.

CCBio

CeQur

Debiotech

Elcam Medical

Eli Lilly

Enable Injections

Gerresheimer

Insulet

Medtronic

Medtrum Technologies

Pharmasense

Roche

Sonceboz

SOOIL Development

Weibel CDS

West Pharmaceuticals

