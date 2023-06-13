THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK PREMIERES NEW EXPLORATION SERIES 'SEARCH PARTY WITH BRANDON JORDAN'

News provided by

The Weather Channel

13 Jun, 2023, 10:30 ET

New Weekly One-Hour Series Hosted by YouTube Sensation Brandon Jordan Premieres Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:00 pm ET

ATLANTA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Channel television network is proud to announce the premiere of its new exploration series SEARCH PARTY WITH BRANDON JORDAN, airing Sunday, June 18 at 9:00 pm ET. The new one-hour series is hosted by YouTube sensation and urban treasure hunter Brandon Jordan – also known as the host of web series JIGGIN' WITH JORDAN.

Continue Reading

Brandon is a captivating influencer touting a massive social media following of more than 3 million YouTube subscribers, nearly 250 thousand Instagram followers, and nearly 140 thousand TikTok followers. Now, Brandon is bringing his alluring and exciting storytelling to The Weather Channel audience with the premiere of SEARCH PARTY WITH BRANDON JORDAN.

SEARCH PARTY WITH BRANDON JORDAN is a one-hour adventure series that unravels rich stories of treasure, while highlighting fascinating underwater creatures, scenic locations, state-of-the-art gadgets, and unique search methods. With every deep dive exploration, there is the inevitable unearthing of unexpected treasures leading back to some surprising owners.

SEARCH PARTY WITH BRANDON JORDAN follows Brandon Jordan across the country searching for items lost underwater in hopes to return them to their owners. Each one-hour episode of the series starts with Brandon and his crew polling their social media followers to crowdsource leads for locating lost items believed to be hiding below the surface. Brandon dives into oceans, lakes, rivers, and canals where he is challenged by weather, wildlife, and water conditions in his expedition to find items that were once someone's prized possession.

New episodes of SEARCH PARTY WITH BRANDON JORDAN air every Sunday at 9:00 pm ET on The Weather Channel television network -- as well as on the network's CTV streaming app -- available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, Vizio, and Xfinity Flex.

ABOUT THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK

Since its launch 41 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast, and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel CTV App is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, Vizio, and Xfinity Flex. For more information visit: www.weathergroup.com.  

SOURCE The Weather Channel

Also from this source

THE WEATHER CHANNEL'S 'DEEP WATER SALVAGE' RETURNS FOR SEASON 3 WITH NEW ACTION-PACKED WATER RECOVERIES

THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK AND CARHARTT ANNOUNCE NEW APPAREL PARTNERSHIP INTRODUCING A FRESH LOOK FOR THE NETWORK'S METEOROLOGISTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.