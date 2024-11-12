The Weather Company Announces Additions to Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth in its Consumer and Enterprise Businesses

New CEO and CFO appointed; former CEO transitions to President role overseeing Enterprise business

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Company , the world's most accurate weather forecaster1, today announced key executive leadership changes designed to accelerate growth and enhance its ability to prepare people, businesses, and communities for weather's increasing impact.

Rohit Agarwal has been appointed as Chief Executive Ofﬁcer (CEO) to lead The Weather Company into its next phase of growth. He brings extensive product and commercial experience with a proven track record of building high-performing organizations and transforming businesses. In his most recent roles, Agarwal served as Chief Product and Revenue Ofﬁcer at SoundCloud and Chief Product Officer at CNN. He brings a track record of creating long-term growth and value through growing audiences and deepening engagement. Prior to SoundCloud and CNN, he held various leadership positions at companies including HSBC, Trustpilot, and AOL.

"I am honored to lead The Weather Company at this exciting time," said Agarwal. "Weather is playing an increasingly integral role in business and people's lives. Our goal is to strengthen our position as the most accurate weather forecaster and the most trusted news source in America2 by offering indispensable tools and experiences to give people and businesses the information and conﬁdence they need to make better and more informed decisions. With increased investment and focus, we're poised to deliver even greater value to people who depend on our consumer digital properties, and businesses that rely on our proprietary weather data and insights."

In a strategic move to accelerate enterprise growth, Sheri Bachstein will transition from CEO to the role of President. In this capacity, she will lead The Weather Company's Enterprise business, overseeing Advertising, Aviation, Media, and Government & Defense product and solutions and client portfolios.

"We see great growth potential in the Enterprise sector, and we aim to become as prevalent in this space as our The Weather Channel® brand is with consumers," added Agarwal. "With

Sheri's deep industry experience and relationships, she is the right leader to expand our Enterprise business and unlock its full potential."

Alongside Agarwal, Michael Love joins The Weather Company as Chief Financial Ofﬁcer (CFO), bringing a wealth of ﬁnancial expertise to support the company's growth plans. Michael previously was CFO of Intuit Mailchimp, where he was instrumental in developing and executing the company's ﬁnancial plan. Prior to Mailchimp, Michael led ﬁnance and strategy for Home Depot's Pro business unit and served as a Principal at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The Weather Company remains committed to enhancing its position as the world's most accurate forecaster. The Weather Company combines AI, advanced weather science and technology, and human expertise to deliver unparalleled weather forecast accuracy. Its forecasts are 3x more likely to be accurate than those of its closest competitor, a testament to its decades of meteorological expertise, deep understanding of consumer behavior, and data science proﬁciency1.

This combination of human expertise and advanced technology is perhaps best known within its digital consumer properties – The Weather Channel app, weather.com, Weather Underground app, wunderground.com, and Storm Radar app. The Weather Channel brand connects with more than 360 million consumers wherever they are with data-driven insights that go beyond the forecast to help people make more conﬁdent decisions when planning outdoor activities and travel, as well as information on how weather affects their health and well-being.

Through its Enterprise business, which includes offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, advertising technology, and weather data and intelligence solutions for a variety of other industries, The Weather Company delivers meaningful insights to businesses increasingly affected by weather in their decision-making processes.

About The Weather Company

The Weather Company helps people and businesses around the world make more informed decisions and take action in the face of weather. With its deep industry expertise and highly accurate, high-volume weather data combined with advanced technology and AI, The Weather Company provides insights and solutions that harness the power of weather in a scalable, privacy-forward way. The world's most accurate forecaster, the company serves hundreds of enterprise customers across media, advertising, aviation and more, and is trusted by hundreds of millions of monthly active users via digital properties from The Weather Channel (weather.com) and Weather Underground (wunderground.com). For more, visit weathercompany.com.

