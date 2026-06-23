The Weather Company Appoints Tech Executive Jay Humphlett to Lead Aviation and Public Sector Businesses

Humphlett to accelerate global scale and delivery of mission-critical operational weather solutions for government and aviation leaders

ATLANTA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weather Company, the world's leading weather provider, today announced the appointment of senior technology and public sector executive Jay Humphlett as general manager of its aviation and public sector division. Humphlett will join the executive leadership team and will oversee high-impact, customer-led growth strategies across global defense, intelligence, aviation, and government technology markets.

Jay Humphlett, newly appointed general manager of aviation and public sector at The Weather Company, the world's leading weather provider. A former U.S. Navy TOPGUN graduate with over 25 years of tech leadership, Humphlett will oversee global growth and scale advanced weather solutions -- including the Dynamic Risk Operations Platform (DROP) -- for defense, aviation, and government markets.

In this strategic new role, Humphlett takes command of the company's high-growth Aviation and Public Sector Weather Systems businesses. He is tasked with evolving operating models to scale advanced weather insights for high-stakes operational environments worldwide, including through its Dynamic Risk Operations Platform (DROP).

With more than 25 years of experience leading complex revenue engines, business transformations, and go-to-market strategies across SaaS, AI, and hardware integration frameworks, Humphlett brings a deeply specialized skill set to the role. He began his career as a U.S. Naval Flight Officer flying F-14 Tomcats, completing two combat cruises during Operation Desert Storm and Southern Watch, and graduating from the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN). This background in high-risk operational spheres informs his approach to delivering resilient, scalable solutions for clients who rely on precise data for critical mission execution.

"We are operating in an era where weather fluctuations, climate volatility, and shifting geopolitical realities dictate that precise weather insights are no longer optional – they're a foundation for mission-critical operations," said Humphlett. "We have a profound opportunity to move the needle for our customers by tailoring data from the world's most accurate weather forecaster into highly bespoke, mission-specific solutions. By precisely matching our expertise to their unique operational needs, we can help support safety, operational continuity and efficiency, and more informed operational decisions for private and public organizations alike."

Humphlett joins The Weather Company from Ethos Systems, where he served as president of public sector, spearheading go-to-market and mission success frameworks. His previous leadership highlights include serving as executive vice president of global public sector at Dataminr, operating as employee #1 and building out the infrastructure for Tadaweb's U.S. subsidiary, and managing executive P&L portfolios at Raytheon. He also holds positions as a strategic advisor to Sierra Nevada Corp., DroneShield, and The Chertoff Group.

Based in North Carolina, Humphlett holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a bachelor's degree in electrical and biomedical engineering from Vanderbilt University.

About The Weather Company

The Weather Company helps people and businesses around the world make more informed decisions and take action, whatever the weather. With its deep meteorological and industry expertise and highly accurate, high-volume weather data combined with advanced technology and AI, The Weather Company provides insights and solutions that harness the power of weather in a scalable, privacy-forward way. The world's leading weather provider, the company serves hundreds of enterprise customers and is trusted by hundreds of millions of monthly active users via digital properties from The Weather Channel (weather.com), Weather Underground (wunderground.com) and Storm Radar. Visit weathercompany.com.

SOURCE The Weather Company