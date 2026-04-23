MITRE and The Weather Company Announce Collaboration to Advance Global Weather Intelligence

The Strategic Effort Begins with The Weather Company Licensing MITRE's Weather 1K, One of the Highest Resolution AI Training Data Sets Publicly Available, to Improve National Forecast Accuracy

MCLEAN, Va. and BEDFORD, Mass. and ATLANTA, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new strategic collaboration between MITRE and The Weather Company (TWCo) aims to advance weather forecasting by incorporating high-resolution weather data into advanced AI-based forecasting tools. Increased detail and accuracy in forecasts could improve decision making for industry and government.

In the first phase of an ongoing strategic collaboration to advance weather intelligence, The Weather Company will incorporate MITRE’s Weather 1K, one of the highest-resolution AI training sets available, to fuel research and development for a 1km-resolution AI-based version of its GRAF forecasting system. This would enable decision-specific weather intelligence in high-impact scenarios like wildfire behavior, aviation and public safety.

In the first phase of the ongoing relationship, The Weather Company will use MITRE's Weather 1K, a high-resolution, continental weather artificial intelligence (AI) training data set built using MITRE's Federal AI Sandbox, into its Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting system (GRAF®) to develop more accurate and detailed forecasts that bridge the gap between experimental technology and operational reality.

Created using publicly available data, Weather 1K provides weather state estimations across the continental United States with 1 km spatial resolution from sea level up to 62,000 feet in 10-minute time increments. This resolution allows for improved accuracy and confidence in forecasting. The data includes wind, temperature, pressure, and reflectivity. The high level of detail enables more accurate forecasting and awareness, with applications for agriculture, aviation, wildland fire, and other extreme weather events. MITRE, working with federal agencies, is using Weather 1K to develop advanced wildfire forecasting.

The novel weather data set, totaling roughly 7 petabytes, was developed in collaboration with NVIDIA's Earth 2 team and used state-of-the-art weather modeling tools, including Tempoquest's AceCast. It has been developed for next-generation, AI-driven forecast models, and continues to be enhanced and refined.

"Weather 1K is a tremendous technical achievement with national impact, possible only through deep collaboration with commercial industry and government," said Mark Peters, president and CEO, MITRE. "We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with The Weather Company and other industry partners, and we look forward to further engagements as we advance meaningful applications of weather intelligence."

"Optimizing weather intelligence is a global challenge that no single organization can solve alone. By combining The Weather Company's science expertise and operational scale with MITRE's vast research resources, we're moving the needle on what's possible in weather forecasting," said Dr. Peter Neilley, senior vice president of science and forecasting operations, The Weather Company. "High-resolution output requires high-resolution input. By feeding MITRE's Weather 1K—among the highest resolution AI training data available—into our forecast research and development pipeline, we aim to develop the world's first 1-km AI-based forecasting system. This would enable us to provide hyper-local, decision-specific weather forecasting intelligence in high-impact weather circumstances supporting personal, business, aviation, defense, and many other use cases."

Researchers with The Weather Company and MITRE carefully evaluated the initial Weather 1k data set produced on MITRE's Federal AI Sandbox. Built in partnership with NVIDIA and powered by an NVIDIA DGX H100 SuperPOD™ with 248 NVIDIA H100 GPUs and 9 PB of storage, the Sandbox gives MITRE, federal agencies, and industry partners like The Weather Company the experimental computing capacity to train and evaluate foundation AI models.

As a world leader in commercial weather forecasting solutions, The Weather Company is aggressively pursuing mission-specific weather solutions across the complex U.S. government landscape. MITRE and TWCo will continue to collaborate to advance the science of weather forecasting and pioneer new innovations to enable timely, accurate decision making for industry and government.

About MITRE

MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to driving solutions to our nation's most pressing challenges. As a not-for-profit research and development organization, MITRE's staff leverage our unique multi-sponsor vantage point, systems expertise, and innovative solutions to ensure the health, prosperity, and security of our nation. Learn more at mitre.org.

About The Weather Company

The Weather Company helps people and businesses around the world make more informed decisions and take action, whatever the weather. With its deep meteorological and industry expertise and highly accurate, high-volume weather data combined with advanced technology and AI, The Weather Company provides insights and solutions that harness the power of weather in a scalable, privacy-forward way. The world's most accurate forecaster, the company serves hundreds of enterprise customers and is trusted by hundreds of millions of monthly active users via digital properties from The Weather Channel (weather.com) and Weather Underground (wunderground.com). Visit weathercompany.com.

MITRE is a registered trademark of The MITRE Corporation. The Weather Company, The Weather Channel, Weather Underground, and GRAF are trademarks or registered trademarks of The Weather Company, LLC. NVIDIA, DGX, H100, and SuperPOD are trademarks or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. AceCast is a trademark of TempoQuest, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE The Weather Company