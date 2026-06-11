The Weather Channel App Launches Enhanced Allergy Experience To Help Sufferers Eliminate the Guesswork of Seasonal Allergies

New pollen forecasts for your neighborhood and environmental insights look beyond standard pollen counts to help understand symptoms and plan your day

ATLANTA, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of allergy sufferers, the most frustrating part of the season isn't just the symptoms, but the uncertainty. Symptoms can feel dramatically different from one day to the next, even when pollen counts appear the same. To help bring peace of mind back to daily planning, The Weather Channel® app on iOS and Android – the flagship consumer app of The Weather Company – launched an enhanced allergy experience designed to help users better understand seasonal symptoms and plan accordingly.

The Weather Channel app has launched an enhanced allergy experience to eliminate seasonal guesswork. As shown, the free update delivers hyperlocal, neighborhood-level pollen forecasts, peak pollen tracking, and intuitive comparisons to yesterday. The app also combines pollen data with environmental insights -- like how rain or wind alters airborne allergens -- to help users better understand flare-ups and plan their day.

Featuring new hyperlocal pollen forecasts, Weather Aggravator Insights™ and historical pollen data, the experience helps explain how and why pollen conditions may differ throughout the week. While pollen is often the primary culprit, changing weather conditions can also influence how allergens spread through the environment and how symptoms are experienced. The redesigned allergy experience brings these factors together in a more intuitive and personalized way, helping users better understand local conditions and plan accordingly.

"Anyone with seasonal allergies knows the frustration of experiencing a sudden flare-up when they least expect it. Traditional, static pollen counts only tell half the story," said Dr. Lauriana Gaudet, meteorologist at The Weather Company who helped create the allergy experience. "Factors like wind, humidity and precipitation influence how pollen moves through the environment, and conditions can vary even across a single city based on local weather patterns, vegetation and microclimates. By bringing those environmental factors together with pollen data, we're taking the guesswork out of the moments that matter most to people's daily routines. We want to help people understand why they feel bad and give them the clarity they need to know how to prepare for pollen conditions in the moments and days ahead."

At the heart of the experience are new hyperlocal forecasts powered by pollen data provider Ambee. Where a single legacy reading previously blanketed an entire metropolitan area, continental U.S. consumers will now see more tailored pollen data and forecasts specific to the places they care about, such as their neighborhood, workplace or favorite outdoor spaces.

Available now in the free version of The Weather Channel app, the enhanced allergy experience includes:

Weather Aggravator Insights™ : Understand why your symptoms flare up on certain days with this proprietary feature developed by The Weather Company's consumer weather science team. The new feature analyzes how weather conditions, like breezy winds or a drop in humidity, can cause airborne allergens to behave more aggressively.

: Understand your symptoms flare up on certain days with this proprietary feature developed by The Weather Company's consumer weather science team. The new feature analyzes how weather conditions, like breezy winds or a drop in humidity, can cause airborne allergens to behave more aggressively. Neighborhood-Level Pollen Forecasts: Know what to expect in your ZIP code with hyperlocal pollen forecasts powered by an advanced gridded model zooming in to a 5km x 5km resolution.

Know what to expect in your ZIP code with hyperlocal pollen forecasts powered by an advanced gridded model zooming in to a 5km x 5km resolution. Peak Pollen Tracking: A daily readout of the peak pollen levels that are expected today, to capture the day's highest fluctuation and help you plan effectively.

A daily readout of the peak pollen levels that are expected today, to capture the day's highest fluctuation and help you plan effectively. Comparison to Yesterday: A simple, intuitive graphic that tells you if today's risk is higher, lower, or the same as yesterday, eliminating the guesswork.

A simple, intuitive graphic that tells you if today's risk is higher, lower, or the same as yesterday, eliminating the guesswork. Enhanced 5-Day Outlooks: Pollen tracking is now baked right into your standard 5-day weather forecast, making it easier to plan weekend trips or outdoor kids' activities without toggling between screens.

Pollen tracking is now baked right into your standard 5-day weather forecast, making it easier to plan weekend trips or outdoor kids' activities without toggling between screens. 10-Year Historical Data: Curious if your symptoms are peaking earlier this year? A net-new historical chart tracks a decade of local seasonal patterns, helping you cross-reference seasonal shifts, recognize localized patterns and anticipate month-over-month peaks in your hometown or next travel destination.

Coming Soon: Subspecies Details, Hourly Forecasts, and Interactive Map Layers

Later this summer, The Weather Channel Premium App will launch Subspecies Details, one of the app's most requested features. Instead of generic "tree pollen" warnings, subscribers will see which particular tree pollens are present in the area, such as Cedar or Oak. The premium features will also include hourly pollen radar layers, hourly pollen forecasts over the next 24 hours and an integrated symptom tracker.

This launch builds on the recent introduction of the app's new Activities feature, which allows users to create personalized forecast alerts for upcoming plans ranging from outdoor workouts to family events, with a personalized "You Hub" home screen experience coming soon. Together, these innovations underscore The Weather Channel app's broader commitment to transforming weather data into personalized guidance, helping users make smarter and more informed decisions every day.

The enhanced allergy experience is available now in The Weather Channel app on iOS and Android, with additional premium features rolling out in the coming months. To download The Weather Channel app, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and experience the latest personalized weather guidance features. For more information, visit weathercompany.com.

About The Weather Company

The Weather Company helps people and businesses around the world make more informed decisions and take action, whatever the weather. With its deep meteorological and industry expertise and highly accurate, high-volume weather data combined with advanced technology and AI, The Weather Company provides insights and solutions that harness the power of weather in a scalable, privacy-forward way. The world's most accurate forecaster, the company serves hundreds of enterprise customers and is trusted by hundreds of millions of monthly active users via digital properties from The Weather Channel (weather.com) and Weather Underground (wunderground.com). Visit weathercompany.com.

SOURCE The Weather Company