THE WEATHER OUTSIDE MAY BE FRIGHTFUL, BUT THE GIFTS INSIDE ARE DELIGHTFUL!
Dec 12, 2019, 08:13 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From hectic schedules to entertaining, the holiday season can certainty be overwhelming, especially as you search for the perfect gifts for family and friends. Tackle your holiday shopping for everyone on your list with these tips so you can truly unwind and enjoy the season with your loved ones!
- THE GIFT OF TRAVEL: Booking.com makes giving the gift of travel easy with places to stay across every budget - from five-star hotels to villas, apartments, boats, tree-houses and more so you can gift anything from a family trip to a romantic getaway. When searching for accommodations – whether through the website or mobile app – you have access to over 197 million real and up-to-date reviews from guests who have stayed at the properties to ensure that the experience matches your expectations – no regifting happening here! Your recipients can stress less knowing their in-house customer service team is there to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- A GIFT FOR THE HANDY ONE: If you have someone in your life who is always taking on new projects or is naturally handy, the CRAFTSMAN® VERSASTACK™ SYSTEM TOWER is perfect for them! It offers 3 essential products including a bottom rolling unit for large tools and items, a middle suitcase for power tools and hand tools and an organizer with removable cups for small parts on top. All 3 units connect to each other through side latches for secure maneuverability and works with the larger VERSASTACK™ System that includes toolboxes of various sizes, organizers, a radio and charger.
- THE GIFT OF RELAXATION: Give her the gift of cozy relaxation this holiday! Macy's has the perfect gifts for everyone at every price point. Create a thoughtful gift package with all the essentials for pampering like fluffy faux-fur slippers by INC International Concepts or an exclusive beauty set featuring 5 mini size products from brands like Donna Karan, Musee and Haper+Ari. Find the perfect gift you'll love to give for everyone on your list at every budget.
- DON'T FORGET A NOTE: Sometimes with the excitement of a gift, we forget the value of a well-thought out card. For some, it's the most meaningful part of the exchange!
