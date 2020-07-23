The WEB MASTERS to Debut on Amazon Prime Video

Season 1, Episode 1 features celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis in her quest to catapult the online exposure for her lifestyle website, Giadzy.com . While De Laurentiis has authored several NY Times Bestseller cookbooks, gaining more traction to her site has been somewhat challenging.

Wisnefski says, "Giada has a tremendous overall brand and she and her team do an amazing job developing outstanding content for her lifestyle site. My goal is to assist Giadzy in making certain that the site is sound from a technical aspect and that her unique content is more visible via search results."

Having learned the digital landscape from the ground-up since 2001, Wisnefski has helped thousands of businesses and individuals the same way he assists De Laurentiis. From search engine optimization and social media advertising to reputation management, Wisnefski argues no two companies are the same.

"Everyone has their own unique vision for their brand and all businesses measure success differently," says Wisnefski. "Given the dynamic nature of the internet, it is critical to not only understand each businesses' vision but create a digital plan that can be versatile and adapt to how consumers browse, shop and spend money."

The WEB MASTERS is a collaboration from Emmy Award winning Executive Producers Shane Farley and Alex Boylan. It is slated to launch on Amazon Prime Video in late 2020.

