The growth of the apparel industry is one of the key factors anticipated to trigger market growth during the forecast period. The per capita spending in the apparel industry is driving the webbing market. Increasing export activities by enhancing domestic production in developing countries including India and Bangladesh are expected to be a driving factor in the global apparel industry. Rising demand for high-quality intimate apparel is further expected to increase the demand for webbing in the upcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the webbing market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.







Market Overview



Growth of global passenger vehicle market



The growth in passenger vehicle sales and production will increase the requirement for seat belt webbing as seat belts are a standard safety tool in vehicles.



Declining furniture export from Asia to Europe



The decline in furniture exports from Asia to Europe is expected to affect the demand for furniture webbing in Asia as Europe during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



