The Webby Awards Kick Off 30th Anniversary with The Webby 30, Celebrating the Iconic Companies That Defined Internet History

Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, NPR and More Honored for Innovation and Lasting Impact on the Digital World

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its upcoming 30th anniversary, The Webby Awards today unveiled The Webby 30, a curated list of the most iconic and influential companies in Internet history. Spanning technology, media, entertainment, cultural institutions, advertising, and social platforms, these companies helped build the structures of the digital world that drive creativity, connection, and culture.

Chosen for their lasting cultural impact, digital innovation, and a consistent history of recognition at The Webby Awards, the leading international honor for Internet excellence, The Webby 30 represents organizations that have fundamentally shaped how the Internet functions, feels, and influences our lives. Some continue to push boundaries, while others left legacies that still guide how creators, brands, and audiences engage today. Together, these 30 companies represent the builders of the Internet's past and the forces still shaping its future.

The Webby 30 spans industries and includes icons such as Apple, for turning technology into culture; Netflix, for rewiring television for the Internet; The New York Times, for reinventing journalism online; Meta, for connecting billions; NASA, for turning space exploration into online wonder and participation; PBS, for translating public broadcasting into native internet formats; BBDO, for turning advertising into civic conversation online; and Wikipedia, whose global community created the open reference that underpins how people learn online. The full list can be accessed here .

"As we ring in the 30th anniversary of The Webby Awards, we're proud to recognize the companies that shaped the Internet into what it is today," said Jesse Feister, Executive Director, Webby Media Group. "The Webby 30 celebrates organizations that have consistently set new benchmarks in creativity, innovation, and cultural relevance, and we look forward to celebrating their continued achievements at the 30th annual Webby Awards this May."

The Webby Awards are the largest and most competitive global award honoring Internet excellence, bringing together every corner of the web to celebrate the most impactful moments, people, and voices of digital culture. Over the past 30 years, The Webby Awards have mirrored the tremendous growth of the Internet, now spanning 8 media categories.

Entries for the 30th annual Webby Awards are now open across its full suite of recognitions, including Websites & Mobile Sites, Video & Film, Advertising, Media & PR, Podcasts, Social & Games, Apps, Software & Immersive, Creators, and new this year, AI.

