The Webster Group Takes Home the Gold at 2019 American Business Awards®

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Webster Group was named the winner of a prestigious Gold Stevie® Award in the Art, Entertainment & Public - Live Event category in The 17th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

The Webster Group's winning nomination, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention – Annapolis 2018, was a five-day gathering of our nation's most highly decorated military heroes and their guests. Highlights of the convention were a Town Hall Forum with 4,000 guests moderated by Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace and Patriot Award Gala emceed by CBS anchor Norah O'Donnell. The 2018 awardees were Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Jay Leno, Senator Susan Collins and Chris Wallace.

"Working with The Webster Group and their flawless execution on numerous events over five days provided an outstanding and impactful convention that touched the lives of the midshipmen, recipients and many of the residents of Annapolis and beyond," said Convention President and CEO, Robert J. Monahan, Jr. The convention achieved its goal of encouraging patriotism, honoring the Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients and celebrating the values of commitment, courage, integrity and sacrifice.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The nominations submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About The Webster Group

The Webster Group is a Washington, DC based global event design and production company. A woman owned small business for nearly 25 years, The Webster Group works closely with associations, non-profit, government and corporate organizations around the world to create innovative events. With a portfolio of over 800 events ranging in size from 25 - 43,000 attendees, The Webster Group has worked with U.S. presidents, ambassadors, senior military leaders, CEOs and entertainers around the globe. For more information about The Webster Group's work, please visit www.webstergroupinc.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

