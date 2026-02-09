The Wedding Ticket Launches to Help Couples Pre-Fund Wedding Expenses and Avoid Wedding Debt

New pre-funding platform reflects a cultural shift toward transparency and shared financial responsibility

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wedding Ticket, a new online pre-funding platform, officially launches today to address one of the most common and under-discussed financial challenges facing modern couples: wedding debt.

While wedding culture continues to celebrate dream venues, elaborate décor & picture-perfect moments, the financial reality is rarely discussed. According to recent industry data, the average wedding cost in the United States now exceeds $35,000 and is even higher in major cities like Chicago, where costs often surpass $50,000 .

As costs rise and traditional etiquette around wedding gifts becomes less clear, many couples are turning to informal solutions such as shared expense spreadsheets or crowdfunding. The Wedding Ticket formalizes this shift by allowing couples to create a personalized pre-funding campaign ahead of their wedding and invite friends & family to contribute directly toward real wedding expenses, including venues, catering, attire, photography, and related costs. The platform offers a more transparent alternative to traditional registries, helping couples plan their wedding with less financial stress.

Couples use the platform to plan and budget their wedding, then send digital RSVPs to guests in advance. When guests RSVP, they can contribute toward real per-person costs in just a few clicks using a suggested amount set by the couple. Payments are processed securely through Stripe Express Checkout, and funds become available on a rolling basis, allowing couples to cover deposits and pay vendors before the big day rather than relying on post-wedding gifts or taking on debt.

"It's not really a ticket to enter," said Joshua Kackos , Founder and CEO of The Wedding Ticket. "It's a modern way for people who want to celebrate with you to help cover the real costs of the celebration, without awkward conversations or financial pressure on either side. The way people pay for weddings has not really changed, even though the cost of getting married has. We built The Wedding Ticket to open up a more transparent conversation & give couples a way to plan and pay for their wedding without starting their marriage in debt."

The Wedding Ticket reflects a more practical and transparent approach to funding major life events.

For more information or to sign up, visit TheWeddingTicket.com .

Media Contact:

Ashley Marcos

[email protected]

SOURCE The Wedding Ticket