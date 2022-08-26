The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Aug 26, 2022, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- McDonald's Canada welcomes the new distinctly delicious McCrispy® sandwich to roster of menu favourites
McDonald's Canada is welcoming its newest permanent menu item, the McCrispy®, available now at participating restaurants nationwide. [...] The McCrispy sandwich is made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken breast, cooked to keep the breading crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, and topped with shredded lettuce, mayo-style sauce and served on a soft potato bun.
- Royal Bank of Canada Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $3.6 billion for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, down $719 million or 17% from the prior year.
- SNDL Announces Agreement to Acquire The Valens Company to Create Leading Vertically Integrated Cannabis Platform
"This powerful combination will result in the creation of a dominant vertically integrated company, exceptionally well-suited to weather the current cannabis environment and become a leader in the Canadian regulated products sector," said Zach George, Chief Executive Officer of SNDL.
- GardaWorld Announces the Acquisition of Global Leader ARCA
Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or the "Company"), a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ARCA, a global leader in cash technology solutions and a global market leading manufacturer of teller cash recyclers for financial institutions.
- TD Bank Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
"Continued business momentum, increased customer activity and the benefits of our deposit rich franchise contributed to TD's strong performance in the third quarter," said Bharat Masrani, Group President and CEO, TD Bank Group. "Investments in talent and innovation, combined with our focus on prudent risk and financial management, strengthened our business and extended our competitive advantage."
- Site of World Energy GH2's Pioneering Green Hydrogen Project to Host Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau, Germany's Chancellor Scholz and Corporate Leaders
World Energy, a carbon-net-zero solutions provider, together with its renewable hydrogen business unit, World Energy GH2, announced that the site of their new renewable hydrogen production and distribution project, Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador will host Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accompanied by key Cabinet Ministers this Tuesday, August 23.
- CIBC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
"In the third quarter, we continued to deliver strong growth across our business through the execution of our client-focused strategy, leveraging the strategic investments we're making in our bank to attract new clients and deepen existing relationships," said Victor G. Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC.
- History Is Made As Sarah Nurse Becomes First Woman Ever On The Cover of EA SPORTS™ NHL® Video Game
For the first time ever, a woman will grace the cover of EA SPORTS NHL video game with NHL 23. Olympian Sarah Nurse, who broke the record for most points in a single Olympic tournament (five goals and 13 assists) helping Team Canada to secure Olympic Gold at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, now adds video game cover star to her extensive resume.
- Tim Hortons® Espresso Capsules, compatible with Nespresso® Original Line Coffee Machines, available soon at grocery stores and participating Tims restaurants
"Canadians will love every rich sip of our espresso varieties, which will be available soon at grocery stores and participating Tim Hortons restaurants across the country. Our guests can already savour the flavour and intensity of Tim Hortons espresso in our restaurants with our handcrafted espresso beverages and can now complement that experience at home with our Tim Hortons® Espresso Capsules."
- FedEx Celebrates 35 Years in Canada
Thirty-five years ago, Canadian consumers and businesses wanting to ship quickly and around the world had few options. That was until the original express logistics disruptor—FedEx—expanded into Canada, its first international market. Instantly, Canadians had the world at their doorsteps. Fast-forward to today, FedEx Express Canada, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX), is a critical component of the world's largest express transportation network, relied upon to connect the Canadian economy to over 220 countries and territories.
