The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

- The University of Niagara Falls Canada ready to offer world-class, digitally-minded education from the heart of Niagara Falls
The University of Niagara Falls Canada will bring new vitality to the city's downtown core when it fully opens its doors in 2024. It will attract students of all ages and stages from across the Niagara Region, Ontario and the country. Operated by Global University Systems Canada (GUS Canada), the new university will provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the 21st-Century workforce. The university will also provide the Niagara Region — and all of Ontario — with major economic and employment benefits.
- Aurora Announces Unprecedented Fall Product Release Across Adult-Use and Medical Markets
Aurora Cannabis, the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced a new and unprecedented fall lineup of cannabis products. New flower products include three unique and proprietary strains from Aurora's esteemed breeding program: Electric Honeydew, Ultra Grape Kush and Organic BC White Grape OG.
- Scotiabank recognized among the top 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work®
Scotiabank is proud to be recognized as one of the top 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work®. Scotiabank is the only Canadian headquartered company and only financial institution to be recognized in the ranking. "We are delighted that we have been recognized by our employees as one of the world's best workplaces," said Brian Porter, President and CEO, Scotiabank. "We are especially proud to be the only Canadian-based company and the only financial institution to place on the ranking. This award demonstrates that we have an outstanding culture and a winning team who feel both supported and motivated to deliver for our customers and communities across our footprint."
- CIBC opens new flagship banking centre at CIBC SQUARE
"Our new CIBC SQUARE banking centre is designed to create an exceptional experience for our clients as we help make their ambitions a reality," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Group Head, Personal and Business Banking, CIBC. As a one-stop destination integrating personal banking, Imperial Service, business banking and private wealth management, the modern space is designed to support the needs of CIBC clients today and into the future.
- Loblaw hits the brakes on food inflation by freezing prices on 1,500 no name products
Effective today and until the end of January 2023, no name product prices will be frozen. Food prices have risen rapidly over the past year, with increased suppliers' costs due to fuel, labour, weather and global conflict, which are passed to retailers, and reflected on grocery shelves
- Nokia chooses Ottawa, ON, tech cluster to build world-leading, sustainable ICT and cyber security R&D hub
The new R&D hub will help secure Canada's position as a global leader in the green digital future by broadening Nokia Canada's expertise in 5G, cyber security, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, accelerating growth in cloud software, and enhancing digital identity management and security for devices connected to critical networks.
- CACEIS and Royal Bank of Canada sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the proposed acquisition of RBC Investor Services operations in Europe
The integration of the RBC Investor Services business into CACEIS would deliver scale and stronger competitive positioning as CACEIS would benefit from a larger geographical presence, full coverage of the value chain and an expanded offering for both existing and new clients.
- Aurora Cannabis Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
- The Green Organic Dutchman Enters Into a Definitive Agreement To Merge With BZAM Cannabis
Aramark is making it easier for students at 15 universities and colleges in Canada to make climate-friendly choices, by introducing Cool Food Meals on residence dining menus this semester. The Cool Food Meals badge identifies dishes with a lower carbon footprint and will appear on up to 250 menu items Aramark will serve in residence dining rooms with all-you-care-to-eat service.
- Latest Climate Action Incentive payments helping make life more affordable for families in Manitoba
This October, Canadians living in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta—provinces where the federal carbon pollution pricing system applies—will receive the second installment of the quarterly Climate Action Incentive (CAI) payment, implemented in July 2022. The CAI payment program keeps affordability and fairness in mind—eight out of ten households get more money back than they pay in, with low- and middle-income households benefitting the most.
- Hurricane Fiona causes $660 million in insured damage
Hurricane Fiona is the most costly extreme weather event ever recorded in Atlantic Canada and the tenth largest in Canada in terms of insured damages – surpassing the 2011 Slave Lake wildfire. Hurricane Fiona is estimated to have caused $660 million in insured damage, according to initial estimates from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ).
