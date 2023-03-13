The Week That Changed the World - An Easter Message

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world divided, take heart from Madelon Maupin, MTS, Bible historian, author. With deep knowledge of and unique perspective on political, theological, and economic events during Bible times, she shows how 2,000 year old lessons can be brought forward, giving us guidance and inspiration today.

On March 25, 2023 at 11 am, Madelon Maupin will bring to life the final week of Jesus' life during an online, non-denominational talk, hosted by First Church of Christ, Scientist, Morristown.

"With the world so divided, it seemed to be immeasurably important to present this talk of love and inclusion in a non-denominational format so that it could reach anybody who wants to listen," said Claire Stoddard, Outreach Director for First Church of Christ, Scientist, Morristown, host of the talk.

During the hour, Madelon will explore the events of Passion Week, helping the audience see these events in a new way, and most particularly how they can change lives today.

Events like:

Mary anoints Jesus' feet, and Jesus rebukes Judas

Jesus enters Jerusalem on a colt, announcing a Kingdom where Love prevails over hate, life over death

The Pharisees try to entrap Jesus, but fail before Jesus' logic

The betrayal of Judas

The Last Supper

Jesus' arrest and Peter's denial

The trial before Pilate

The crucifixion and burial

He is Risen!

The ascension

If you would like to schedule an interview with Madelon Maupin or one of the members of First Church, please contact Claire Stoddard, 917-670-3554, [email protected].

About The Speaker

Madelon Maupin has spent years traveling the world, sharing her love of the Bible, and helping audiences better understand their spirituality. She is a frequent contributor to Bible magazines, with more than 70 articles to her credit … has lectured for Princess Cruises as Cultural Historian throughout the Mediterranean and the Middle East … and, in 2012, founded BibleRoads.com for spiritual seekers, regardless of church or non-church backgrounds. www.BibleRoads.com

About The Host

First Church of Christ, Scientist has held services in Morristown, NJ for more than a hundred years. It is one of the branches of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Boston, MA (The Mother Church) – and is a vital part of the local community. www.ChristianScienceMorristown.org

