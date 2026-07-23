THE WEEKND BECOMES THE FIRST ARTIST IN HISTORY TO SELL OUT SIX NIGHTS AT STADE DE FRANCE STADIUM IN PARIS FOR A SINGLE TOUR

The European run marks the second time the After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour has crossed the region, following its sold-out 2023 leg, which included stops in Dublin, Stockholm, Madrid, Prague, and more. Notably, the record-breaking tour surpassed $1 billion in global gross last year following the addition of 2026 dates across Europe, the UK, and Latin America, with more than 7.5 million tickets sold across 153 shows, making it the highest-grossing tour ever by a male solo artist. In 2026 alone, The Weeknd tour has sold over 3 million tickets & earned over $440 million.

Since launching in 2022, the tour has visited North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, and Australia, returning for second runs in every territory except Australia. With French fans witnessing the spectacle across the 2023 and 2026 EU/UK legs of the infamous tour.

The Weeknd has announced the final leg of the tour will take place in Asia this fall with stops in Tokyo, Jakarta, Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur. Originally announced with 11 stadium dates, the Asia run has expanded to 17 shows due to overwhelming demand, with additional dates added in Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok

This leg of the tour features a brand new 40-foot art sculpture designed by Hajime Sorayama, over 2x the size of the statue showcased in previous legs. First hand-carved from polystyrene and cast in Toyama by Japanese craftsmen, this unique one-of-one sculpture was finished in gold through a meticulous hand-coating process using multiple layers of high-gloss aluminum paint to achieve a luminous metallic surface. Created exclusively for THE WEEKND's After Hours Til Dawn Tour, the sculpture was further customized with laser illumination embedded in the eyes and theatrical smoke effects emerging from the palm, transforming it into a living stage presence.

As part of the After Hours Til Dawn 2026 Tour, The Weeknd is partnering with Global Citizen to raise funds to provide access to quality education for children around the world through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. He will also continue to partner with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide funds to the XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization's response to the unprecedented global hunger crisis. €1 from each ticket sold across Europe and £1 in the UK will be donated to these two organizations. Fans will also have the opportunity to earn one pair of free tickets to each tour date by taking action to end extreme poverty with Global Citizen. For more information, visit www.globalcitizen.org.

For more information, visit theweeknd.com/tour.

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR 2026 EU/UK DATES:

Fri Jul 24 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

Sat Jul 25 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

Sun Jul 26 – Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

Thu Jul 30 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Fri Jul 31 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Sat Aug 01 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Tue Aug 04 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Wed Aug 05 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Sat Aug 08 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Sun Aug 09 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Mon Aug 10 – Stockholm, Sweden – Strawberry Arena

Fri Aug 14 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 15 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sun Aug 16 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Tue Aug 18 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Wed Aug 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Aug 22 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

Sun Aug 23 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

Fri Aug 28 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sat Aug 29 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Sun Aug 30 – Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Tue Sep 1 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Sat Sep 5 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo

Sun Sep 6 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio do Restelo

THE WEEKND AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN STADIUM TOUR - ASIA DATES:

Sat Sep 19 — Tokyo — Belluna Dome * - NEW SHOW

Sun Sep 20 — Tokyo — Belluna Dome

Sat Sep 26 — Jakarta — Jakarta International Stadium

Sun Sep 27 — Jakarta — Jakarta International Stadium

Fri Oct 2 — Singapore — National Stadium

Sat Oct 3 — Singapore — National Stadium

Wed Oct 7 — Seoul — Goyang Stadium

Thu Oct 8 — Seoul — Goyang Stadium

Sun Oct 11 — Bangkok — Rajamangala Stadium

Mon Oct 12 — Bangkok — Rajamangala Stadium

Tue Oct 13 — Bangkok — Rajamangala Stadium * - NEW SHOW

Sat Oct 24 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium - NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 25 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium - NEW SHOW

Fri Oct 30 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium

Sat Oct 31 — Hong Kong — Kai Tak Stadium

Wed Nov 4 — Kuala Lumpur — TM Stadium National

Thu Nov 5 — Kuala Lumpur — TM Stadium National

ABOUT THE WEEKND:

The Weeknd is a multi-platinum, 7x Diamond-certified artist who reshaped R&B and pop, making him one of the most listened-to, most compelling, and significant artists of the 21st century with 115 million monthly Spotify listeners and the first artist to have 31 songs each with over a billion streams. In 2025 his After Hours Til Dawn tour became the most successful tour in history for a male solo artist and has surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales and is still ongoing in 2026. Named "The Most Popular Artist in the World" by Guinness World Records in 2023, his album After Hours is the most streamed R&B album of all time, while "Blinding Lights" is the Diamond-certified Billboard Hot 100 song of all time. In January 2025, he released Hurry Up Tomorrow, the final and most personal chapter in his acclaimed trilogy following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

Alongside impressive music stats, he's Emmy and Oscar nominated and has graced the covers of TIME, Vanity Fair, W, Forbes, Variety, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Harper's Bazaar, and GQ. His television performances include SNL, the 2020 Super Bowl, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, the MTV VMAs, the Grammys, and the AMAs. In 2022, he launched his first of three menacing mazes at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.

Global Ambassador for the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) and named Humanitarian of the Year by BMAC, he has donated over $12.6 million to various charities from 2020 to now. This includes $2 million to support WFP's emergency food and nutrition assistance in the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia and $4.5 million to help WFP provide over 18 million loaves of bread to feed families in Gaza through the XO Humanitarian Fund.

His continuous record-breaking charts, sales, and streams, headlining the biggest festivals and selling out stadiums globally, including the 2020 Super Bowl, along with his mysterious public persona, solidify The Weeknd as one of the most compelling and significant artists of the 21st century.

SOURCE Republic Records