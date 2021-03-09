The Weigh Off Starts Free Weight-Loss Contest

LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Evans and his team at The Weigh Off ( www.theweighoff.com ) are pleased to introduce a revolutionary way for anyone to create and manage spirited weight-loss competitions. What makes The Weigh Off's system different is its use of a proprietary Bluetooth scale connected to a smartphone app for automated weight entry and video verification. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2HoACVUdM0

"Losing weight is more enjoyable when you don't feel like you're going it alone," says Marshall. "Adding in some friendly competition ramps up the motivation even further. It's a fact that people are more successful when they know others are striving for the same goal right alongside them. That's why we have put so much effort into building a sense of community at TheWeighOff.com."

TheWeighOff.com provides a simple, powerful platform for managing any kind of weight-loss contest. Anyone can join an open contest in the open lobby, or use the site's simple tools to create their own contest and invite others to join up. Players can design contests around any goal, large or small. The site's interactive dashboard allows players to effortlessly manage weigh-ins and contests, and to issue challenges to friends.

In addition to its intriguing community features, The Weigh Off is destined to make waves by adding a new wrinkle to weight loss competitions in the form of its patented Bluetooth scale. The scale connects to The Weigh Off's smartphone app, enabling automatic weight entry and video verification.

As most people know, it's easy to fudge the numbers during a weight-loss contest when there's no accountability — but nobody wins when the competition isn't honest. The Weigh Off levels the playing field and strips away the excuses that keep people from maximizing their potential. Scale owners are also eligible to join premium contests and compete for cash and prizes.

"Motivation is key to losing weight successfully and keeping it off long term," adds Marshall. "Anyone who has lost substantial weight knows that maintenance can be just as challenging as the process of losing pounds. The Weigh Off platform, app and connected scale have been designed so that even 'maintainers' can participate and have fun."

About The Weigh Off

Based in Las Vegas, The Weigh Off is the maker of a one-of-a-kind Bluetooth scale and connected smartphone app to help people lose weight through friendly competition. The web-based platform allows users to design and manage virtually any sort of weight loss and wellness contest, and invite as many players as they desire

