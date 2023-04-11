The Weldon Project Launches the Mission [Green] Alliance

Non-profit project allows cannabis customers to round-up purchases for cannabis justice efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weldon Project , a not-for-profit organization dedicated to funding social change and financial aid for those incarcerated for cannabis offenses, today announced the launch of the Mission [Green] Alliance, a project in partnership with leaders in the cannabis industry to encourage consumers of legal cannabis to round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar or otherwise support of federal cannabis reform.

The Mission [Green] Alliance is a grassroots effort spearheaded by Weldon Angelos, a leading criminal justice activist who is working to end cannabis prohibition and reform the U.S. federal justice system. The Mission [Green] Alliance allows legal cannabis customers the opportunity to support federal cannabis reform at the point of sale at participating dispensaries.

Proceeds from the Mission [Green] Alliance will be used to advocate for individual clemencies, support incarcerated people, help effect legislative reform and craft and implement strategies to release cannabis offenders. The Mission [Green] Alliance will work with both sides of the aisle on both sides of the Hill to effect positive change and end the War on Drugs.

Participating operators in the Mission [Green] Alliance allow consumers of their products the option to round-up or otherwise contribute to The Weldon Project. This program was piloted in 2022 through a similar partnership between The Weldon Project and Verano, which included a spotlight on Luke Scarmazzo, who was subsequently released from federal prison.

Stakeholders from throughout the cannabis industry have pledged to support The Weldon Project and the Mission [Green] Alliance, including Glass House Brands, AYR Wellness, TerrAscend, PharmaCann, Sunny Daze, 4Front Ventures, Missouri Health & Wellness, C21 Investments, Vangst, Headset, Springbig, Treez, SALT, Mattio Communications, Aeropay, Flowhub, Eminence Capital, JW Asset Management and CB1 Capital.

"Cannabis operators and consumers alike have the responsibility to acknowledge the complex history of cannabis and take meaningful steps towards greater equity," said Weldon Angelos, Founder of The Weldon Project. "The Mission [Green] Alliance is a simple and efficient way for consumers of legal cannabis to support causes that champion justice in cannabis."

"I know firsthand the pain, frustration and complexity of seeking clemency after an unjust federal cannabis conviction," said Luke Scarmazzo, now a cannabis justice advocate. "Weldon and Mission [Green] were instrumental in advocating for my release from incarceration—my freedom would be impossible without their tremendous, life-changing work. I'm excited to pay it forward by working alongside Mission [Green] to create awareness, foster dialogue with lawmakers and ensure that no individual has to remain imprisoned because of cannabis."

Luke Scarmazzo will be speaking on behalf of Mission [Green] today, April 11th, in Miami at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , the world's largest cannabis investing and finance event, alongside top industry executives, congressional representatives, Twitter, Uber, and former pro wrestler-turned-cannabis entrepreneur Ric Flair. Benzinga will donate a portion of ticket sales to Mission [Green] and Canna4Good will donate 50% of all clothing, jewelry and merchandise sales to Mission [Green].

If you would like to become a participating dispensary in the Mission [Green] Alliance, please click here .

About Mission [Green]

Mission [Green] is an initiative of The Weldon Project ("TWP"), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works directly with lawmakers, advocacy groups, incarcerated individuals, and the White House on a broad range of criminal justice issues and advocates on behalf of currently or formerly incarcerated drug offenders who were sentenced to prison for nonviolent drug offenses. The Mission [Green] initiative raises the bar for awareness and social justice by providing unique ways for cannabis businesses and consumers to participate in a nationwide campaign aimed to provide relief to those who have been negatively impacted by prohibition. Mission [Green]'s cannabis clemency program is designed to secure the release of those serving prison time for cannabis-related offenses, as well as to pave the road for pardons or expungements so that those who have been affected can move forward with their lives. Mission [Green] is led by socially conscious leaders who have been affected by the justice system and have firsthand experience with the issues that they are seeking to solve. Those who have been most harmed by the system are particularly positioned to develop and promote ideas that will begin to change it. You can learn more online at www.theweldonproject.org, www.projectmissiongreen.org .

