THE WELL AND TERRA LAUNCH THE WELL COCONUT GROVE: MIAMI'S ULTIMATE DESTINATION FOR HOLISTIC WELLNESS AND LUXURY LIVING

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra, the leading South Florida developer, and THE WELL, internationally acclaimed wellness brand, proudly announce THE WELL Coconut Grove, a new wellness-centered residential and membership community at 2835 Tigertail Avenue, Miami, FL. Designed by renowned architecture firm Arquitectonica with interiors by Meyer Davis, THE WELL Coconut Grove offers an innovative blend of luxury living and wellness, providing a space where residents can thrive physically, mentally and spiritually.

THE WELL Coconut Grove, set to open in Q1 2028, will bring 194 residences across eight floors, each crafted with a focus on holistic wellness. Residents are immersed in serene, nature-inspired surroundings featuring expansive glass walls, private garden entrances for select townhomes and a unique coral stone facade that honors Coconut Grove's architectural history.

THE WELL Coconut Grove offers one- to four-bedroom residences from 960 - 4,200 square feet, with prices starting at $1.5 million. The residences at this landmark building embody unparalleled craftsmanship and thoughtful design, offering a lifestyle of luxury and wellness. The total project reaching $650 Million, every detail reflects the commitment to creating a masterpiece that redefines luxury living.

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is exclusively handling the sales for the project, which is expected to start construction in Q4 2025. THE WELL Coconut Grove onsite sales gallery located at 2640 S Bayshore Dr #101 Miami, FL 33133 is anticipated to open in December 2024.

This will be the second branded THE WELL Residences in Miami, with the first being THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands, which will open in Q3 of 2025.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with THE WELL for a second time, building on the incredible success of our collaboration in Bay Harbor Islands," said David Martin, CEO of Terra. "Coconut Grove holds a deep personal and professional significance for me and for Terra, as it embodies the essence of community and culture that defines Miami. With THE WELL Coconut Grove, we're introducing a space that not only enhances wellness but also strengthens the sense of connection and vitality that makes this neighborhood so unique. We're proud to contribute to Coconut Grove's enduring legacy with a project that aligns with its rich history and dynamic future."

"We really value the partnership we've found with Terra," says Kane Sarhan, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of THE WELL. "David Martin understands the immense potential when real estate is infused with wellness from top to bottom. We're already seeing that potential realized as THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands comes to life. Now, in bringing THE WELL to Coconut Grove, we have an opportunity to build a truly unique community where people can live their happiest, healthiest lives."

Terra has been thoughtfully enhancing Coconut Grove for decades, contributing to the neighborhood's unique charm and appeal. As Miami's most historic area, Coconut Grove boasts a vibrant legacy of community and culture. The addition of THE WELL will further enrich the neighborhood, introducing a wellness club designed as a hub where locals can come together, foster connections, and prioritize their well-being.

Holistic Wellness in Every Residence

Residences at THE WELL Coconut Grove are designed to nurture and restore. Each unit features spacious private balconies, natural light-filled spaces and Italkraft Italian cabinetry. Kitchens are equipped with Kraus Kore™ sinks, quartzite countertops and premium appliances by Sub-Zero and Wolf, enhancing both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Select units include dedicated Wellness Dens for meditation, workouts and massages. THE WELL practitioner team has curated custom wellness packages available to enhance in-home experiences, such as The Longevity Den, The Mindful Den, The Mobility Den, and THE WELL Office.

Exclusive Amenities to Support a Balanced Lifestyle

THE WELL Coconut Grove offers an extensive array of amenities that cater to a balanced, wellness-focused lifestyle:

40,000-square-foot Rooftop Wellness Oasis: Features a private resident swimming pool, hot and cold plunges, cabanas and a pickleball court, all set within lush tropical landscaping.

13,000-square-foot. State-of-the-Art Wellness Center: This space includes a communal bathhouse, crystal cave relaxation lounges, hyperbaric chamber and Vitality Lounge, physical therapy and functional medicine practices.

Unique Social Spaces: Residents can unwind at the aperitif bar, enjoy the tea garden, or explore the Conservatory, which provides indoor/outdoor seating and a calm environment for coworking and IV therapy.

Personalized Wellness Services: Exclusive offerings include bi-annual health coaching sessions, curated events and preferred pricing on wellness treatments. Residents also have access to the latest wellness technologies through THE WELL Locker, which features items like Theraguns, infrared blankets and lymph boots.

Sustainable Design and Industry-Leading Team

THE WELL Coconut Grove is designed with environmental mindfulness at its core, achieving a Florida Green Building Design Silver Certification. The collaboration between Terra, Arquitectonica and Meyer Davis reflects a shared vision for sustainable luxury that enhances both the environment and resident wellness.

About Terra

Terra is a Miami-based real estate development company that creates communities, enhances neighborhoods and connects people. Led by David Martin, Terra was founded in 2001 and is involved in all facets of residential and commercial development, including realty, mortgage, marketing and construction. Terra owns and operates a carefully curated portfolio of real estate developments valued at more than $8 billion that elevate quality of life; maximize the way in which people work, live and entertain; and innovate the urban and suburban landscape with an eye toward resiliency and sustainability. Since its launch, Terra has developed more than 5 million square feet of residential, commercial, and mixed-used projects across South Florida. Terra thrives by assembling teams comprised of the world's most accomplished architects, designers, planners, engineers and builders who collaborate to bring the firm's development vision to life. Learn more at www.terragroup.com.

About THE WELL

THE WELL is your one-stop shop for wellness. THE WELL currently has four locations across the globe, including its original flagship in New York City and three additional locations in partnership with Auberge Resorts Collection. For more information: visit the-well.com or follow us on Instagram @thewell.

