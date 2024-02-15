The Well Community For Women Opens New Coworking Location With Onsite Childcare in North Park

The Well offers women a workspace, sense of community, and childcare for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At 70.4 percent, there are more moms of children under 5 in the workforce than ever before, and The Well Community For Women is supporting them. A 501(c)(3) organization based in San Diego, The Well is opening its second coworking, childcare, and resource center today at 3810 Bancroft Street in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. The Well and the San Diego Regional East County Chamber of Commerce will mark the occasion with a ribbon cutting today from 4 to 6 p.m.

Women test out The Well's new North Park location with a yoga class. Moms, children and staff gather at The Well's Grossmont Center location in La Mesa.

The Well's new San Diego location is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and its original La Mesa location is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5500 Grossmont Center Dr. Ste. 195. Coworking memberships in La Mesa range from $50/day to $600/month plus the option to add childcare and enrichment activities, while North Park ranges from $60/day to $250/month plus the option to add childcare and enrichment activities. Learn more at twcfw.org .

"A woman gets to walk into The Well with a fresh start, feeling safe, seen, and heard, because we're all moms," said Kara Lee, Founder and CEO of The Well. "We all know how hard of a job motherhood is, and we all just want to see each other thrive, not just survive!"

The Well is fostering community. "We have women telling us all of the time, 'The Well changed my life', and it makes it all worth it," added Lee. "Moms, kids and even staff members are finding forever friends here."

The Well established its first location in La Mesa's Grossmont Center three years ago to not only combat loneliness, but to also provide resources and quality childcare, so kids can thrive alongside their mothers. The organization is easing the high cost of childcare, which has increased by 32% since 2019 according to a report by the Bank of America Institute . This rising cost disproportionately affects women and their ability to participate in the workplace.

To continue to do good work, The Well seeks support from donors and sponsors. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, its profits go back into the organization in the form of sponsoring coworking memberships, hosting events for sister nonprofits and creating free or affordable community-building events. The Well partners with eight other non-profits, to provide tangible resources, employment opportunities and mentorship to women in transition out of crises such as abuse, trafficking, and homelessness. To learn more or schedule a tour, visit https://www.twcfw.org/ .

About The Well Community for Women

Founded in 2018, by Kara Lee, The Well Community for Women offers two coworking and childcare spaces in La Mesa and North Park within San Diego County. The mission of the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is to create a safe place of belonging where women find support, encouragement, and resources, while their children grow alongside them. To learn more visit https://www.twcfw.org/ .

Media Contact:

April Enriquez

8058164833

[email protected]

SOURCE The Well Community For Women