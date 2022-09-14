The Wellness Company Launches New Integrated Model to Increase Access to Quality Health Care

With leadership that includes world renowned physicians and medical experts, The Wellness Company will combine access to physicians, pharmacies, wellness products, and education to provide members with comprehensive care focused on preventing illness.

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wellness Company, a new virtual care and health education company specializing in individualized healthcare, launched today. Founded on the belief that medical care should focus on convenient access to a physician as part of a proactive plan to prevent disease and achieve optimal health, The Wellness Company uses a combination of industry leading technology, access to world-renowned experts and wellness products all in one place to empower people to take control of their health using the convenience of telemedicine.

"America is stuck in the old model of treating illness as a backward way to restore wellness, and the health of our population is worsening," said Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, internist, cardiologist and Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company. "The Wellness Company is how we can re-establish the relationship between doctor and patient where the patients are treated as individuals and we as doctors can help them to prevent illness and optimize their health."

As a member of the Wellness Company, anyone with a phone or internet connection can access world-class healthcare professionals and products that prioritize supporting their overall health and well-being. Wellness Company members will take advantage of specialized programs that include a series of telehealth visits and custom-designed supplement and nutrition regimes designed for individual their health goals. The Wellness Company also offers customers an exclusive line of wellness products, including a signature line of supplements, through its online marketplace.

"Virtual health care is an ideal healthcare platform for patients to have more individualized medical care. Additionally, people are more likely to seek care if they can do so from any location," said Foster Coulson, Founder and CEO of The Wellness Company. "What makes The Wellness Company different from others is that we connect our members to world-class doctors who are hand-picked by our medical advisory board of leading physicians who will guide them on their individual path to maintaining their health and preventing illness. Together with our Wellness online pharmacy, products, articles, and signature supplements, The Wellness Company offers an individualized approach for health care."

