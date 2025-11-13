The Wellness Supper Club: Wellness Pet and Hayley Erbert Hough Encourage Cat Parents to Elevate the Shared Dining Experience

Hough and her cats, Palo, Otis and Lily, are showing how our feline friends can join in mealtime celebrations with more than 100 varieties of wet cat flavors and varieties.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, with nearly 100 years of premium pet food and treats heritage, today announces a partnership with professional dancer and proud cat mom Hayley Erbert Hough to highlight how shared meals can strengthen the bond between pets and pet parents, bringing them even closer together.

With over 100 wet cat food varieties, Wellness Pet and Hayley Erbert Hough are showing cat parents how to elevate the shared dining experience.

This season is all about coming together and gathering around the table, and Wellness Pet's newest offerings make it simple for cats to be part of the celebration with meals that support hydration, overall wellbeing and variety. The best way our pets feel love is through what we feed them, and with more than 20 additions to the wet cat portfolio this year, including new textures and unique proteins, cat parents can easily mix and match options to keep mealtime both exciting and nourishing.

"As a pet parent, I've seen how important it is to keep mealtime engaging with new textures, flavors and formats without sacrificing nutritional benefits," said Hough. "I love having variety in my own meals, especially during a season when food is at the heart of so many celebrations. With the latest products from Wellness Pet, Palo, Otis and Lily get to join in the fun all while staying hydrated, supporting overall wellbeing and enjoying tasty recipes that make mealtime joyous and meaningful."

Pet parents' own celebrations can include Wellness Pet's latest innovations in wet cat food, with unique proteins like lamb, shrimp and eggs, plus several textures and flavors to support hydration, variety and the 5 Signs of Wellbeing™, which help maintain whole-body health: Sustained Energy, Healthy Digestion, Healthy Skin & Coat, Immune Health and Healthy Teeth & Bones. New packaging types also help maximize convenience for pet parents. New products added to the cat portfolio include:

Wellness® Appetizing Entrées™ New Recipes: Three new 2.8 oz protein-rich complete and balanced recipes with chicken as the #1 ingredient promote hydration and appeal to the pickiest of eaters.





Wellness® Complete Health® Purrfect Duos™ : Ten paté and cuts recipes in hydrating, mess-free split & serve portions offer new textures, flavors and proteins for the fussiest of felines.





: Ten paté and cuts recipes in hydrating, mess-free split & serve portions offer new textures, flavors and proteins for the fussiest of felines. Wellness® Complete Health® Grilled: Four crave-worthy grilled flavor recipes deliver complete daily nutrition and high-quality protein as the #1 ingredient to support hydration and overall wellbeing.

"With more than 100 varieties now available across Wellness flavors and formats for cats, pet parents can find the perfect fit for their felines," said Wellness Pet Chief Marketing Officer Allison Giorgio. "This time of year is an important reminder to celebrate togetherness, and mealtime is a crucial part of that for pets, with unique flavors, textures and recipes that can elevate any cat's mealtime. It's not only a bowl of food, but a key to a long and healthy life together."

For more tips from Hayley to host the perfect mealtime gathering with your cats, click here. To learn more about the products or find an authorized retailer, visit wellnesspetfood.com.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food, treat and topper recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness® on TikTok, Instagram and X: @wellnesspetfood.

