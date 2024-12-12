THE WELLS COMPANIES ANNOUNCES ITS FOURTH WELLS ABBOTT SHOWROOM AT THE NEW YORK DESIGN CENTER

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wells Companies, a family of interior design entities, is set to expand its Wells Abbott brand with the opening of a new showroom at the prestigious New York Design Center in Spring 2025. The Wells Abbott New York showroom joins existing locations in Dallas, Chicago and Houston.

The Wells Abbott New York showroom represents the third major market The Wells Companies has entered since 2017, marking a period of significant growth and strategic expansion. The showroom will showcase a curated collection of hand-crafted textiles and wallpapers, headlined by Rose Cumming and Classic Cloth. Owned by Wells Textiles, the brands are celebrated for their luxurious, handcrafted fabrics and wallpapers, continuing the Wells Abbott commitment to providing interior designers with the best resources.

"For nearly a century, 200 Lex has been a destination for the most esteemed interior design brands, and we are thrilled Wells Abbott is joining its notable community," said Lauren Hudson, president and CEO of The Wells Companies. "I admire owner Jim Druckman's personal approach to business and his muti-generational family enterprise that has deep roots in the US design industry. Additionally, Rose Cumming, a trailblazing interior designer, once had a shop in New York City and I'm proud to honor her legacy and give her artisanal fabrics and wallpapers a beautiful new home in New York."

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Wells Abbott to the New York Design Center for their first-ever New York location," said Jim Druckman, president and CEO of The New York Design Center. "Their thoughtful and curated lines are a wonderful addition to our growing textile offering—continuing to make 200 Lex New York's premier resource and one-stop-shop for interior design. Additionally, we look forward to working with Lauren Hudson and the Wells Abbott team and are excited to be part of their vision for the future. Wells Abbott's commitment to design and innovation perfectly align with the spirit of creativity and excellence that defines our community at 200 Lex."

About The Wells Companies

Established in 2017 by Lauren Hudson, The Wells Companies includes Wells Textiles, Wells Abbott, Wells Design, Wells Warehouse and Cottage Textiles. Wells Textiles features textile and wallcovering brands Rose Cumming and Classic Cloth, acquired by Lauren in 2019. Wells Abbott exclusively represents and distributes boutique textile, wallcovering, trim, lighting, furniture, fireplace, and rug brands sold to the trade with locations in Chicago, Dallas, Houston and New York. Wells Design is a full-service interior design firm. Wells Warehouse is a 30,000 square foot facility that provides full-service management, administration and fulfillment services to textile and wallcovering partners. Cottage Textiles is a direct-to-consumer website featuring luxury textiles and wallcoverings that have been retired from production and inventory from some of the best textile and wallcovering brands in the world.

