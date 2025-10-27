The WEMP Foundation and Rafa Nadal Foundation are joining together to Support Total Wellbeing of Children and Youth through Play

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The WEMP Foundation (WEMP, which stands for "Wellbeing", "EQ", "Mental Health", and "Parenting") and the Rafal Nadal Foundation (RNF) are delighted to announce their alliance for supporting total wellbeing of children and youth around the world through Play. Dr. Adrian Cheng, founder of The WEMP Foundation, and Mr. Rafael Nadal, founding patron of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, co-hosted "The Children Ball — A Night of Hope, Strength and Inspiration", which was held at Rosewood Hong Kong on 24th October 2025. They are reimagining geographic boundaries in their shared mission of creating an inclusive world for every child and adolescent.

Dr. Adrian Cheng, founder of The WEMP Foundation and Mr. Rafael Nadal, founding patron of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, at the Meet-the-Press session on 24th October 2025 in Hong Kong. (From right) Dr. Adrian Cheng of The WEMP Foundation, Mr. Rafael Nadal and Ms. María Francisca Perelló of Rafa Nadal Foundation discussed the collaboration for The Children Ball at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in Manacor, Spain (Rafa’s hometown) in mid-2025.

Millions of children and adolescents lack access to safe places where they can learn, grow, and thrive. By coming together, these two organisations aim to "break down barriers" in underserved communities—leveraging "sports and play" as transformative tools for "education, mental health support, and empowerment".

Dr. Adrian Cheng has invited Rafael Nadal as a co-host of The Children Ball 2025. The two began their partnership with the launch of Asia's first and only Rafa Nadal Tennis Center Hong Kong under Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in Hong Kong. Dr. Cheng and Mr. Nadal are deeply committed to the cause, sharing a profound belief that investing in the wellbeing of children is crucial for fostering a brighter future for society. The partnership not only highlights their shared values but also emphasizes the significance of community involvement in philanthropic efforts.

"Hong Kong is ready to become a global philanthropic hub, boasting a strong financial infrastructure and more than 10,000 tax-exempt charities are already in the city." Dr. Adrian Cheng, founder of The WEMP Foundation, said "By partnering with a like-minded philanthropic foundation from Spain, our collaboration shows how friendship can be scaled to create global impact. The ball not only celebrates WEMP's achievements as the largest foundation promoting children's mental wellbeing in Hong Kong, with the most extensive school-focused programs in the city, but also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to making a profound social impact on children's mental health. We extend our deepest gratitude to our supporters and look forward to positioning Hong Kong as a leading centre for philanthropy."

"It feels great to partner with Adrian again, following our previous collaboration to launch the Rafa Nadal Tennis Center Hong Kong. Both of us believe that we have a responsibility to speak up for the next generation. We are committed to using sports to improve the wellbeing of young people around the world," said Mr. Rafael Nadal, founding patron of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, "Total wellbeing is the powerful balance between physical activity, personal growth, and emotional resilience. We strive to unlock the potential of children and adolescents through sports, education, and mentorship."

United by a shared belief in the importance of mental health care, Dr. Cheng and Mr. Nadal, along with their foundations, will continue working to build a more sustainable philanthropic ecosystem that serves both beneficiaries and society at large.

Join The WEMP Foundation and the Rafa Nadal Foundation in making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. Follow @wempfoundation and @frnadal on Instagram for updates leading up to The Children Ball.

About The WEMP Foundation

Founded by Dr. Adrian Cheng, The WEMP Foundation is Hong Kong's first non-profit organisation dedicated to the mental wellbeing of underprivileged children and families, and the largest philanthropic organisation in Asia promoting children's mental wellbeing. It is an all-rounded collaboration platform that brings together children, parents, schools and the community, aiming to nurture and support their mental health and help children and teenagers establish positive thinking through sustainable development projects and initiatives, and prepare them with the solid foundation to reach their full potential to positively lead our future community.

About the Rafa Nadal Foundation

The Rafa Nadal Foundation works with the firm belief that sport and education are transformative tools through which we can create a better world.

It supports children and young people in vulnerable situations on their path to a quality future. The Foundation develops various projects in Spain and India that directly contribute to achieving four of the 17 most important Sustainable Development Goals, which in turn become its four main areas of impact: health and wellbeing, quality education, social integration, and partnerships to achieve the goals.

