The Wendy's Company Adds U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Radkoski to Senior Leadership Team

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) announced that Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, will join the Company's Senior Leadership Team and report to President and Chief Executive Officer Kirk Tanner. In addition to continuing to direct all Marketing efforts for the U.S. business, she will now assume additional reporting responsibility for the Global Marketing Centers of Excellence, including Culinary Innovation, Digital Marketing, Customer Experience, Creative Strategy & Storytelling, and Partnerships and Social, following Global Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo's decision to depart the Company to pursue a different leadership opportunity. Radkoski joined the Company in 2011 in the Investor Relations function and worked in roles of increasing responsibility in Finance and Marketing, including Vice President of National Marketing before being appointed U.S. Chief Marketing Officer in March 2023.

"Breakthrough marketing and building personalized relationships with our customers through digital are key ingredients in our efforts to accelerate profitable sales growth and generate customer loyalty across our system," said President and CEO Kirk Tanner. "Under Lindsay's leadership of our U.S. Marketing efforts, Wendy's® has built consistent year-over-year growth and a thriving digital business. I'm excited to bring her expertise to the Senior Leadership Team with a focus on ensuring that every interaction we have with our customers is brand-building."

"I believe there's never been a better time to be at Wendy's," said Radkoski. "Our brand has so much opportunity for future growth and I'm eager to tap into our full potential, continuing to grow our U.S. business, while also partnering with our International team to bring a one-brand mindset to Wendy's presence around the globe across Marketing, Digital and Culinary."

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN ) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising .

Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

