The Wendy's Company launches its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility report; Announces implementation of new Animal Care Standards Program in 2020

DUBLIN, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Wendy's Company released its 2019 corporate social responsibility (CSR) report under its new banner, Good Done Right, highlighting a new commitment to have a comprehensive accounting of animal care best practices, including responsible use of antibiotics and animal housing conditions, by the end of 2024. The report also includes efforts to enhance benefits for Company employees and reduce the Company's environmental footprint.

"At Wendy's®, we believe that doing the right thing is the only way to do business," said Todd Penegor, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Wendy's Company. "Being a responsible corporate citizen is a priority for our brand, and Good Done Right is our way to communicate how we're advancing various commitments to make a positive impact in the areas of food, people and our environmental footprint."

Bringing the Company's CSR efforts under one banner and documenting progress is one step in the evolution of the Company's approach, which also includes conducting a third-party materiality assessment to ensure the Company aligns its CSR-related goals and commitments with stakeholder priorities, the Company's business and areas where the Company can drive meaningful change. This materiality assessment will inform the Company's CSR strategy, future programs and commitments, and the Company expects to share more information in the coming months.

The Company made significant progress in 2019 across its three key CSR pillars of Food, People and Footprint. Key highlights include:

Food:

To enhance its animal welfare standards to optimize for supply chain traceability, the Company formalized its new Animal Care Standards Program (ACSP), a detailed assessment tool for beef, pork, chicken and eggs, which will launch in 2020.

The Company transitioned to 100 percent hydroponic, vine-ripened tomatoes across North American restaurants and tested hydroponic lettuce in Canada .

. The Company launched its food vision, Fast Food Done Right, which includes continued menu innovation and a commitment to fresh menu options.

People:

As of January 2020 , Wendy's achieved a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality . This survey is the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

, Wendy's achieved a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index and the designation as a . This survey is the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The Wendy's system continued its commitment to support children in foster care by raising more than $15 million in 2019 for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program.

in 2019 for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program. The Company elevated employee benefits by extending domestic partner benefits to Company employees and expanding the Company's Employee Assistance Program to cover all Company employees, including restaurant crew members and their household members.

Footprint:

The Company's Squarely Sustainable™ approach launched in early 2019 and includes moves to "use less," "use better," "spark action" and "engage partners." Examples of this approach in action include more than 1,500 Wendy's locations participating in the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings® Challenge as well as the Company's continuing efforts to reduce water use, minimize food waste and adopt new sourcing and packaging options that reduce environmental impact.

approach launched in early 2019 and includes moves to "use less," "use better," "spark action" and "engage partners." Examples of this approach in action include more than 1,500 Wendy's locations participating in the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings® Challenge as well as the Company's continuing efforts to reduce water use, minimize food waste and adopt new sourcing and packaging options that reduce environmental impact. Through its partnership with the NextGen Consortium, the Company is a participant in the NextGen Cup Challenge to identify more sustainable hot and cold fiber cup options.

Read the Company's 2019 CSR Report here. Additional information can be found on the Company's blog, The Square Deal.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,700 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

* Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

