The Wendy's Company Names Dr. Beverly Stallings-Johnson Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) announced the appointment of Dr. Beverly Stallings-Johnson to the newly created position of Vice President, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer effective March 15, 2021. Beverly will lead the Company's efforts to advance and promote diversity, equity and inclusion across the Wendy's global system, including with employees, franchisees and suppliers.

Prior to joining Wendy's, Beverly served as Chief Diversity Officer for the City of Columbus, leading the City's Office of Diversity and Inclusion. In partnership with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, she helped to advance the Equity Agenda to impact disparities across the nearly million residents of the City. She has been a resident of central Ohio for 15 years and brings to Wendy's a deep connection to the Company's hometown, as well as a national perspective on leading diversity, equity and inclusion efforts throughout the public and private sectors. Prior to her role with the City of Columbus, Beverly spent more than 25 years in roles of increasing responsibility with Xerox, culminating in her role as EEO and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Global Compliance & Policy Officer.

"Core to the Wendy's values is a commitment to Treat People with Respect and create a workplace and community that promotes our shared ideals of diversity, equity and inclusion," said President and CEO Todd Penegor. "Beverly will be a critical leader within the Wendy's System to help advance our journey as an employer of choice and community member."

"I am delighted to join Wendy's at this critical juncture in the organization's history," said Stallings-Johnson. "I welcome the opportunity to remain close to the Columbus community while also exploring how Wendy's can tap its global reach to promote welcoming and inclusive communities and workplaces."

Beverly received her B.A. in Marketing & Communications from the University of Richmond; an M.S. in Management from Marymount University; and a Ph.D. in Management & Organizational Development, Culture & Change Management from California Coast University.

