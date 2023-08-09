THE WENDY'S COMPANY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2023.

"I am proud of the entire Wendy's® system for delivering another quarter of meaningful sales and profit growth alongside sustained progress against our strategic growth pillars," President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor said. "We continued to drive significant profit expansion, supported by strong same-restaurant sales momentum, resulting in an over 200 basis point year-over-year increase in U.S. Company-operated restaurant margin. During the quarter, our breakfast and late-night dayparts delivered outsized growth and we sustained our digital strength. We also continued to make progress against our development goal with 80 global restaurant openings year to date. With the results we delivered in the first half of the year and the significant runway remaining for each of our strategic growth pillars, I am confident we will deliver our short and long-term outlook, driving meaningful global growth in 2023 and beyond."

Second Quarter 2023 Summary

See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables that accompany this release for a discussion and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures included in this release.

Operational Highlights Second Quarter

Year-to-Date

2022

2023

2022

2023















Systemwide Sales Growth (1)













U.S. 3.5 %

6.1 %

3.0 %

7.3 % International(2) 22.7 %

12.7 %

21.1 %

16.6 % Global 5.6 %

6.9 %

4.9 %

8.4 %















Same-Restaurant Sales Growth (1)













U.S. 2.3 %

4.9 %

1.7 %

6.0 % International(2) 15.2 %

7.2 %

14.7 %

10.3 % Global 3.7 %

5.1 %

3.1 %

6.5 %















Systemwide Sales (In US$ Millions) (3)













U.S. $3,001

$3,185

$5,713

$6,129 International(2) $419

$461

$779

$879 Global $3,420

$3,646

$6,491

$7,009















Restaurant Openings













U.S. - Total / Net 29 / 14

19 / 4

74 / 45

39 / (1) International - Total / Net 18 / 10

22 / 16

66 / 46

41 / 21 Global - Total / Net 47 / 24

41 / 20

140 / 91

80 / 20















Global Reimaging Completion Percentage







75 %

82 %















(1) Systemwide sales growth and same-restaurant sales growth are calculated on a constant currency basis and include sales by both Company-operated and franchise restaurants. (2) Excludes Argentina. (3) Systemwide sales include sales at both Company-operated and franchise restaurants.

Financial Highlights Second Quarter

Year-to-Date

2022

2023

B / (W)

2022

2023

B / (W)







(In Millions Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)























Total Revenues $ 537.8

$ 561.6

4.4 %

$ 1,026.4

$ 1,090.4

6.2 % Adjusted Revenues(1) $ 432.9

$ 451.8

4.4 %

$ 829.0

$ 879.2

6.1 % U.S. Company-Operated Restaurant Margin 15.0 %

17.3 %

2.3 %

13.6 %

16.0 %

2.4 % General and Administrative Expense $ 61.6

$ 62.7

(1.8) %

$ 124.0

$ 125.0

(0.8) % Operating Profit $ 96.3

$ 109.3

13.5 %

$ 171.2

$ 193.8

13.2 % Reported Effective Tax Rate 26.4 %

24.4 %

2.0 %

26.4 %

25.9 %

0.6 % Net Income $ 48.2

$ 59.6

23.7 %

$ 85.6

$ 99.5

16.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 132.9

$ 144.5

8.7 %

$ 239.8

$ 270.1

12.6 % Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.22

$ 0.28

27.3 %

$ 0.39

$ 0.46

17.9 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 0.24

$ 0.28

16.7 %

$ 0.40

$ 0.49

22.5 % Cash Flows from Operations











$ 98.2

$ 141.5

44.1 % Capital Expenditures











$ (30.9)

$ (30.2)

2.5 % Free Cash Flow(2)











$ 95.2

$ 133.5

40.2 %























(1) Total revenues less advertising funds revenue. (2) Cash flows from operations minus capital expenditures and the impact of our advertising funds

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total Revenues

The increase in revenues resulted primarily from higher sales at Company-operated restaurants, an increase in franchise royalty revenue, and an increase in advertising funds revenue. These increases were primarily driven by higher same-restaurant sales.

U.S. Company-Operated Restaurant Margin

The increase in U.S. Company-operated restaurant margin was primarily the result of a higher average check. This increase was partially offset by higher labor costs, customer count declines, and higher commodity costs.

General and Administrative Expense

The increase in general and administrative expense was primarily driven by a higher incentive compensation accrual.

Operating Profit

The increase in operating profit resulted primarily from higher franchise royalty revenue and an increase in U.S. Company-operated restaurant margin.

Net Income

The increase in net income resulted primarily from an increase in operating profit and higher other income primarily driven by an increase in interest income. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in investment income.

Adjusted EBITDA

The increase in adjusted EBITDA resulted primarily from higher franchise royalty revenue and an increase in U.S. Company-operated restaurant margin.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

The increase in adjusted earnings per share was driven by an increase in adjusted EBITDA and higher interest income. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in investment income.

Year to Date Free Cash Flow

The increase in free cash flow resulted primarily from higher net income adjusted for non-cash expenses and a decrease in payments for incentive compensation. These increases were partially offset by an increase in cash paid for income taxes.

Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Company announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023. The number of common shares outstanding as of August 2, 2023 was approximately 209.3 million.

Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased 2.2 million shares for $49.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company has repurchased 0.7 million shares for $15.2 million through August 2. As of August 2, approximately $396.6 million remains available under the Company's existing share repurchase authorization that expires in February 2027.

2023 Outlook and Long-Term Outlook for 2024-2025

This release includes forward-looking projections for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including systemwide sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow. The Company excludes certain expenses and benefits from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow, such as the impact from our advertising funds, including the net change in the restricted operating assets and liabilities and any excess or deficit of advertising fund revenues over advertising fund expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, reorganization and realignment costs, system optimization gains, net, amortization of cloud computing arrangements, and the timing and resolution of certain tax matters. Due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of those expenses and benefits, the Company is unable without unreasonable effort to provide projections of net income, earnings per share or net cash provided by operating activities, or a reconciliation of those projected measures.

During 2023 the Company Continues to Expect:

Global systemwide sales growth: 6 to 8 percent

Adjusted EBITDA: $530 to $540 million

to Adjusted earnings per share: $0.95 to $1.00

to Cash flows from operations: $340 to $360 million

to Capital expenditures: $75 to $85 million

to Free cash flow: $265 to $275 million

Company Maintains Long-Term Outlook for 2024-2025:

Systemwide sales growth: Mid-Single Digits

Free cash flow growth: High-Single to Low-Double Digits

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Today, August 9

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 9 at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a simultaneous webcast from the Company's Investor Relations website at www.irwendys.com. The related presentation materials will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by telephone at (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers, both using event ID 096558. An archived webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). Generally, forward-looking statements include the words "may," "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimate," "goal," "upcoming," "outlook," "guidance" or the negation thereof, or similar expressions. In addition, all statements that address future operating, financial or business performance, strategies or initiatives, future efficiencies or savings, anticipated costs or charges, future capitalization, anticipated impacts of recent or pending investments or transactions and statements expressing general views about future results or brand health are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations at the time such statements are made, speak only as of the dates they are made and are susceptible to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For all such forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements.

Many important factors could affect the Company's future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the impact of competition or poor customer experiences at Wendy's restaurants; (2) adverse economic conditions or disruptions, including in regions with a high concentration of Wendy's restaurants; (3) changes in discretionary consumer spending and consumer tastes and preferences; (4) the disruption to the Company's business from the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the pandemic on the Company's results of operations, financial condition and prospects; (5) impacts to the Company's corporate reputation or the value and perception of the Company's brand; (6) the effectiveness of the Company's marketing and advertising programs and new product development; (7) the Company's ability to manage the accelerated impact of social media; (8) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; (9) food safety events or health concerns involving the Company's products; (10) our ability to deliver accelerated global sales growth and achieve or maintain market share across our dayparts; (11) the Company's ability to achieve its growth strategy through new restaurant development and its Image Activation program; (12) the Company's ability to effectively manage the acquisition and disposition of restaurants or successfully implement other strategic initiatives; (13) risks associated with leasing and owning significant amounts of real estate, including environmental matters; (14) risks associated with the Company's international operations, including the ability to execute its international growth strategy; (15) changes in commodity and other operating costs; (16) shortages or interruptions in the supply or distribution of the Company's products and other risks associated with the Company's independent supply chain purchasing co-op; (17) the impact of increased labor costs or labor shortages; (18) the continued succession and retention of key personnel and the effectiveness of the Company's leadership and organizational structure; (19) risks associated with the Company's digital commerce strategy, platforms and technologies, including its ability to adapt to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences; (20) the Company's dependence on computer systems and information technology, including risks associated with the failure or interruption of its systems or technology or the occurrence of cyber incidents or deficiencies; (21) risks associated with the Company's securitized financing facility and other debt agreements, including compliance with operational and financial covenants, restrictions on its ability to raise additional capital, the impact of its overall debt levels and the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its debt service obligations and operate its business; (22) risks associated with the Company's capital allocation policy, including the amount and timing of equity and debt repurchases and dividend payments; (23) risks associated with complaints and litigation, compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and an increased focus on environmental, social and governance issues; (24) risks associated with the availability and cost of insurance, changes in accounting standards, the recognition of impairment or other charges, changes in tax rates or tax laws and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (25) conditions beyond the Company's control, such as adverse weather conditions, natural disasters, hostilities, social unrest, health epidemics or pandemics or other catastrophic events; (26) risks associated with the Company's organizational redesign; and (27) other risks and uncertainties cited in the Company's releases, public statements and/or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

In addition to the factors described above, there are risks associated with the Company's predominantly franchised business model that could impact its results, performance and achievements. Such risks include the Company's ability to identify, attract and retain experienced and qualified franchisees, the Company's ability to effectively manage the transfer of restaurants between and among franchisees, the business and financial health of franchisees, the ability of franchisees to meet their royalty, advertising, development, reimaging and other commitments, participation by franchisees in brand strategies and the fact that franchisees are independent third parties that own, operate and are responsible for overseeing the operations of their restaurants. The Company's predominantly franchised business model may also impact the ability of the Wendy's system to effectively respond and adapt to market changes.

All future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and factors that the Company currently deems immaterial may become material, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect the Company.

The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by federal securities laws, although the Company may do so from time to time. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties.

There can be no assurance that any additional regular quarterly cash dividends will be declared or paid after the date hereof, or of the amount or timing of such dividends, if any. Future dividend payments, if any, are subject to applicable law, will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on factors such as the Company's earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and other factors.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and systemwide sales.

The Company uses adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and systemwide sales as internal measures of business operating performance and as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company's peers and competitors. Adjusted EBITDA and systemwide sales are also used by the Company in establishing performance goals for purposes of executive compensation. The Company believes its presentation of adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and systemwide sales provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures of operating performance because they eliminate items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. The Company believes investors, analysts and other interested parties use adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and systemwide sales in evaluating issuers, and the presentation of these measures facilitates a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance in addition to the Company's performance based on GAAP results.

This release also includes disclosure regarding the Company's free cash flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the Company as an internal measure of liquidity. Free cash flow is also used by the Company in establishing performance goals for purposes of executive compensation. The Company defines free cash flow as cash flows from operations minus (i) capital expenditures and (ii) the net change in the restricted operating assets and liabilities of the advertising funds and any excess/deficit of advertising funds revenue over advertising funds expense included in net income, as reported under GAAP. The impact of our advertising funds is excluded because the funds are used solely for advertising and are not available for the Company's working capital needs. The Company may also make additional adjustments for certain non-recurring or unusual items to the extent identified in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release. The Company believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for investors and other interested persons because it communicates how much cash flow is available for working capital needs or to be used for repurchasing shares, paying dividends, repaying or refinancing debt, financing possible acquisitions or investments or other uses of cash.

Adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and systemwide sales are not recognized terms under GAAP, and the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not replace the presentation of the Company's financial results in accordance with GAAP. Because all companies do not calculate adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and systemwide sales (and similarly titled financial measures) in the same way, those measures as used by other companies may not be consistent with the way the Company calculates such measures. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release should not be construed as substitutes for or better indicators of the Company's performance than the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See the reconciliation tables that accompany this release for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included herein.

Key Business Measures

The Company tracks its results of operations and manages its business using certain key business measures, including same-restaurant sales, systemwide sales and Company-operated restaurant margin, which are measures commonly used in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance.

Same-restaurant sales and systemwide sales each include sales by both Company-operated and franchise restaurants. The Company reports same-restaurant sales for new restaurants after they have been open for 15 continuous months and for reimaged restaurants as soon as they reopen. Restaurants temporarily closed for more than one fiscal week are excluded from same-restaurant sales.

Franchise restaurant sales are reported by our franchisees and represent their revenues from sales at franchised Wendy's restaurants. Sales by franchise restaurants are not recorded as Company revenues and are not included in the Company's consolidated financial statements. However, the Company's royalty revenues are computed as percentages of sales made by Wendy's franchisees and, as a result, sales by franchisees have a direct effect on the Company's royalty revenues and profitability.

Same-restaurant sales and systemwide sales exclude sales from Argentina due to the highly inflationary economy of that country.

The Company calculates same-restaurant sales and systemwide sales growth on a constant currency basis. Constant currency results exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. The Company believes excluding the impact of foreign currency translation provides better year over year comparability.

U.S. Company-operated restaurant margin is defined as sales from U.S. Company-operated restaurants less cost of sales divided by sales from U.S. Company-operated restaurants. Cost of sales includes food and paper, restaurant labor and occupancy, advertising and other operating costs. Cost of sales excludes certain costs that support restaurant operations that are not allocated to individual restaurants, which are included in "General and administrative." Cost of sales also excludes depreciation and amortization expense and impairment of long-lived assets. Therefore, as restaurant margin as presented excludes certain costs as described above, its usefulness may be limited and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three and Six Month Periods Ended July 3, 2022 and July 2, 2023 (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

2022

2023

2022

2023 Revenues:













Sales $ 230,869

$ 240,688

$ 440,144

$ 468,637 Franchise royalty revenue 125,013

132,128

236,758

254,278 Franchise fees 18,423

20,920

35,654

40,447 Franchise rental income 58,610

58,033

116,481

115,840 Advertising funds revenue 104,868

109,796

197,389

211,170

537,783

561,565

1,026,426

1,090,372 Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales 197,285

201,010

382,338

397,546 Franchise support and other costs 9,912

13,787

21,728

27,047 Franchise rental expense 32,076

32,396

61,012

63,025 Advertising funds expense 110,973

109,618

208,773

211,279 General and administrative 61,637

62,742

123,983

125,018 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of amortization of cloud computing arrangements shown separately below) 33,428

33,498

66,659

66,970 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements —

2,266

—

3,848 System optimization (gains) losses, net (152)

6

(3,686)

1 Reorganization and realignment costs 156

681

620

7,489 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,860

78

2,476

454 Other operating income, net (5,673)

(3,791)

(8,639)

(6,057)

441,502

452,291

855,264

896,620 Operating profit 96,281

109,274

171,162

193,752 Interest expense, net (32,125)

(31,136)

(58,490)

(62,841) Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

—

(1,266) Investment (loss) income, net (4)

(6,827)

2,107

(10,389) Other income, net 1,238

7,573

1,445

14,909 Income before income taxes 65,390

78,884

116,224

134,165 Provision for income taxes (17,239)

(19,252)

(30,671)

(34,712) Net income $ 48,151

$ 59,632

$ 85,553

$ 99,453















Net income per share:













Basic $ .23

$ .28

$ .40

$ .47 Diluted .22

.28

.39

.46















Number of shares used to calculate basic income per share 213,673

210,624

214,646

211,585















Number of shares used to calculate diluted income per share 215,242

212,928

216,704

213,978

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of January 1, 2023 and July 2, 2023 (In Thousands Except Par Value) (Unaudited)



January 1,

2023

July 2,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 745,889

$ 635,433 Restricted cash 35,203

36,091 Accounts and notes receivable, net 116,426

142,590 Inventories 7,129

6,549 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,963

29,925 Advertising funds restricted assets 126,673

116,858 Total current assets 1,058,283

967,446 Properties 895,778

888,798 Finance lease assets 234,570

227,994 Operating lease assets 754,498

728,362 Goodwill 773,088

773,686 Other intangible assets 1,248,800

1,231,823 Investments 46,028

35,883 Net investment in sales-type and direct financing leases 317,337

315,944 Other assets 170,962

183,817 Total assets $ 5,499,344

$ 5,353,753







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 29,250

$ 29,250 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 18,316

19,213 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 48,120

49,161 Accounts payable 43,996

38,640 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 116,010

132,440 Advertising funds restricted liabilities 132,307

121,217 Total current liabilities 387,999

389,921 Long-term debt 2,822,196

2,781,096 Long-term finance lease liabilities 571,877

567,475 Long-term operating lease liabilities 792,051

764,625 Deferred income taxes 270,421

275,086 Deferred franchise fees 90,231

89,729 Other liabilities 98,849

94,706 Total liabilities 5,033,624

4,962,638 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.10 par value; 1,500,000 shares authorized; 470,424 shares issued; 213,101 and 209,969 shares outstanding, respectively 47,042

47,042 Additional paid-in capital 2,937,885

2,945,754 Retained earnings 414,749

408,449 Common stock held in treasury, at cost; 257,323 and 260,455 shares, respectively (2,869,780)

(2,951,061) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64,176)

(59,069) Total stockholders' equity 465,720

391,115 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,499,344

$ 5,353,753

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Month Periods Ended July 3, 2022 and July 2, 2023 (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

2022

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 85,553

$ 99,453 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of amortization of cloud computing arrangements shown separately below) 66,659

66,970 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements —

3,848 Share-based compensation 12,470

10,218 Impairment of long-lived assets 2,476

454 Deferred income tax 7,306

4,254 Non-cash rental expense, net 16,684

19,552 Change in operating lease liabilities (22,913)

(23,528) Net (recognition) receipt of deferred vendor incentives 5,039

6,881 System optimization gains, net (3,686)

1 Distributions received from joint ventures, net of equity in earnings 1,108

542 Long-term debt-related activities, net 3,731

5,334 Cloud computing arrangements expenditures (13,213)

(16,817) Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other, net (63,019)

(35,658) Net cash provided by operating activities 98,195

141,504 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (30,941)

(30,164) Franchise development fund (1,312)

(395) Dispositions 1,016

280 Notes receivable, net 2,445

1,335 Net cash used in investing activities (28,792)

(28,944) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt 500,000

— Repayments of long-term debt (12,125)

(46,434) Repayments of finance lease liabilities (9,495)

(12,336) Deferred financing costs (10,232)

— Repurchases of common stock (51,950)

(86,930) Dividends (53,546)

(105,715) Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,959

7,847 Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation (1,904)

(2,708) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 362,707

(246,276) Net cash provided by (used in) operations before effect of exchange rate changes on cash 432,110

(133,716) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,428)

2,161 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 429,682

(131,555) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 366,966

831,801 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 796,648

$ 700,246

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Revenues to Adjusted Revenues Three and Six Month Periods Ended July 3, 2022 and July 2, 2023 (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

2022

2023

2022

2023















Net income $ 48,151

$ 59,632

$ 85,553

$ 99,453 Provision for income taxes 17,239

19,252

30,671

34,712 Income before income taxes 65,390

78,884

116,224

134,165 Other income, net (1,238)

(7,573)

(1,445)

(14,909) Investment loss (income), net 4

6,827

(2,107)

10,389 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

—

1,266 Interest expense, net 32,125

31,136

58,490

62,841 Operating profit 96,281

109,274

171,162

193,752 Plus (less):













Advertising funds revenue (104,868)

(109,796)

(197,389)

(211,170) Advertising funds expense (a) 106,243

108,481

200,007

208,749 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of amortization of cloud computing arrangements shown separately below) 33,428

33,498

66,659

66,970 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements —

2,266

—

3,848 System optimization (gains) losses, net (152)

6

(3,686)

1 Reorganization and realignment costs 156

681

620

7,489 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,860

78

2,476

454 Adjusted EBITDA $ 132,948

$ 144,488

$ 239,849

$ 270,093















Revenues $ 537,783

$ 561,565

$ 1,026,426

$ 1,090,372 Less:













Advertising funds revenue (104,868)

(109,796)

(197,389)

(211,170) Adjusted revenues $ 432,915

$ 451,769

$ 829,037

$ 879,202





(a) Excludes advertising funds expense of $3,850 and $7,244 for the three and six months ended July 3, 2022, respectively, and $658 and $1,206 for the three and six months ended July 2, 2023, respectively, related to the Company's funding of incremental advertising. In addition, excludes other international-related advertising deficit of $880 and $1,522 for the three and six months ended July 3, 2022, respectively, and $479 and $1,324 for the three and six months ended July 2, 2023, respectively.

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Three and Six Month Periods Ended July 3, 2022 and July 2, 2023 (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

2022

2023

2022

2023















Net income $ 48,151

$ 59,632

$ 85,553

$ 99,453 Plus (less):













Advertising funds revenue (104,868)

(109,796)

(197,389)

(211,170) Advertising funds expense (a) 106,243

108,481

200,007

208,749 System optimization (gains) losses, net (152)

6

(3,686)

1 Reorganization and realignment costs 156

681

620

7,489 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,860

78

2,476

454 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

—

1,266 Total adjustments 3,239

(550)

2,028

6,789 Income tax impact on adjustments (b) (473)

(154)

149

(2,085) Total adjustments, net of income taxes 2,766

(704)

2,177

4,704















Adjusted income $ 50,917

$ 58,928

$ 87,730

$ 104,157















Diluted earnings per share $ .22

$ .28

$ .39

$ .46 Total adjustments per share, net of income taxes .02

—

.01

.03 Adjusted earnings per share $ .24

$ .28

$ .40

$ .49





(a) Excludes advertising funds expense of $3,850 and $7,244 for the three and six months ended July 3, 2022, respectively, and $658 and $1,206 for the three and six months ended July 2, 2023, respectively, related to the Company's funding of incremental advertising. In addition, excludes other international-related advertising deficit of $880 and $1,522 for the three and six months ended July 3, 2022, respectively, and $479 and $1,324 for the three and six months ended July 2, 2023, respectively.



(b) The benefit from income taxes on "Reorganization and realignment costs" was $142 and $1,657 for the three and six months ended July 2, 2023. The provision for (benefit from) income taxes on "System optimization losses (gains), net" was $39 and $(1) for the three months ended July 3, 2022 and July 2, 2023, respectively, and $930 for the six months ended July 3, 2022. There was no benefit from income taxes on "System optimization losses (gains), net" for the six months ended July 2, 2023. The (benefit from) provision for income taxes related to the advertising funds was $(3) and $12 for the three months ended July 3, 2022 and July 2, 2023, respectively, and $8 for the six months ended July 2, 2023. There was no benefit from income taxes related to the advertising funds for the six months ended July 3, 2022. The benefit from income taxes on all other adjustments was calculated using an effective tax rate of 25.23% and 29.38% for the three months ended July 3, 2022 and July 2, 2023, respectively, and 25.22% and 25.33% for the six months ended July 3, 2022 and July 2, 2023, respectively.

The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Six Month Periods Ended July 3, 2022 and July 2, 2023 (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

2022

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 98,195

$ 141,504 Plus (less):





Capital expenditures (30,941)

(30,164) Advertising funds impact (a) 27,964

22,117 Free cash flow $ 95,218

$ 133,457





(a) Represents the net change in the restricted operating assets and liabilities of our advertising funds, which is included in "Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other, net," and the excess of advertising funds expense over advertising funds revenue, which is included in "Net income."

