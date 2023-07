The Wendy's Company to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 9

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) will release its second quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9. The Company will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a simultaneous webcast from the Company's Investor Relations website at www.irwendys.com. The related presentation materials will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by telephone at (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers, both using event ID 096558. An archived webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

