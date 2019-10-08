The Werc Shop Awarded Patent on Novel Cannabinoid and Terpene Coating Technology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Werc Shop® (TWS), a leader in cannabis manufacturing and formulation technology, was recently provided issuance notification of U.S. patent 10,434,084 entitled "Cannabinoid Blends and Formulations, Related Methods" by the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). This patent deals with the use of advanced mixing techniques to homogenously coat solid particles with cannabinoids, terpenes, or other substances.

On the heels of this patent, TWS is also pleased to announce the upcoming introduction of a line of powdered terpene blends tailored for various applications—from oral dosage forms to dispersible drink powders. This new line of products will help formulators integrate standardized cannabis Ensemble Effects into a greater variety of products without sacrificing consistency and quality assurance.

"This is a green-chemistry advance in the formulation of standardized and stabilized cannabinoid and terpene flowable powders," says Jeffrey C. Raber, Ph.D., CEO of The Werc Shop. "To this point formulators have relied upon solvent-based processes in an attempt to uniformly coat fat-soluble substances onto solid particles, but these other approaches can lead to waste, residual solvent concerns, and stability shortfalls. We are proud to be able to offer this new solvent-free approach to improve the consistency and safety of cannabinoid- and terpene-based powders."

This patent is the newest addition to the burgeoning, global portfolio of intellectual property created by The Werc Shop. Other areas of coverage include terpene compositions and metabolomic profiling, cannabis processing methods, and the metered dosing of cannabinoids.

ABOUT THE WERC SHOP

Founded in 2010, The Werc Shop was the first company to analyze the chemical fingerprints of over a thousand unique cannabis strains, building a scientific knowledge-base that spurred the global terpene market. This scientific foundation is the basis for all of our terpene and flavor blends. Our formulations contain over 60 different components and represent the most True To Plant™ formulations on the market today!

Today, The Werc Shop is dedicated to helping licensed cannabis businesses innovate and produce the highest-quality products that meet the diverse needs of the cannabis consumer through use of our proprietary intellectual property facilitated through consulting and formulation service offerings. Our scientists have more than 100 years of combined experience studying cannabis and developing world-class products, supported by a broad foundation of issued and pending patents world-wide.

The Werc Shop – Superior Cannabis Through Science™

