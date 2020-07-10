The West Campaign Continues To Wait For A Response From the Republican Party of Texas In Regards to Vote Integrity

GARLAND, Texas, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the correspondence sent on behalf of LTC Allen West by email to Chairman James Dickey, Vice-Chairman Alma Jackson and Secretary Josh Flynn on Friday, July 10, 2020. This law firm represents Colonel West with respect to matters involving his candidacy for Texas Republican State Party Chairman. The author of the letter is Clyde M. Siebman.

"Not having received any response to the enclosed email, I can only conclude that the Republican Party of Texas ("RPT") is not interested in amicably addressing Colonel West's concerns. The reckless way in which the RPT is proceeding with respect to the 2020 State Convention seems calculated to disenfranchise duly elected delegates. Public comments that the RPT may be attempting to conduct a virtual convention with remote voting using software that has not been adequately tested and on which delegates have not been trained is troublesome. Such will have a disparate impact on elderly voters, voters in areas with limited internet service and bandwidth, and delegates who do not have ready access to the resources necessary to participate in such voting. Proceeding in this manner sets a very bad precedent for voting in November.

The obvious solution to this problem is to have caucus chairs hold the caucus meetings in their individual senate and congressional districts. The Permanent Nomination committees could then meet in Houston or elsewhere. Only minor adjustments to ordinary procedures would be required to conduct the official business of the convention. RPT's insistence in keeping the location of the convention, and the manner and means of conduction voting, ambiguous and unresolved just days before the convention is to convene seems calculated to deprive Colonel West, and others, of rights guaranteed to them under the United States Constitution.

The requests made in the enclosed correspondence are renewed. I look forward to hearing from you at your earliest opportunity. It is our understanding that RPT will be convening a special meeting of the SREC tomorrow. We will await decisions from that meeting before taking formal action. It is Colonel West's sincere hope and desire that the RPT will work in good-faith to resolve this matter amicably and implement a fair process for voting that will not have a disparate impact on different classes of delegates and which ensures an accurate tally of delegate votes."

